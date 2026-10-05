Politics conservative party conference
The Conservatives shared their conference lineup like it was Glastonbury, and got owned into next year – 17 brutal responses
Forget The Celebrity Traitors for a moment, as there’s now a rival in town. The Conservative Party Conference has kicked off and judging by the glitzy, festival-style lineup poster shared by the official Conservatives Twitter account, it’s gonna be HUGE!
Let’s have a look.
The line-up is in. 🎟️ #CPC26 pic.twitter.com/r6sd7BhYOA
— Conservatives (@Conservatives) October 3, 2026
A closer look.
Absolutely wild lineup, yeah? Well, not everyone was convinced by the gimmick.