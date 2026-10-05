The Conservatives shared their conference lineup like it was Glastonbury, and got owned into next year – 17 brutal responses

Politics conservative party conference

Forget The Celebrity Traitors for a moment, as there’s now a rival in town. The Conservative Party Conference has kicked off and judging by the glitzy, festival-style lineup poster shared by the official Conservatives Twitter account, it’s gonna be HUGE!

Let’s have a look.

A closer look.

Absolutely wild lineup, yeah? Well, not everyone was convinced by the gimmick.

1. Fuck sake🤦‍♂️ Surprised Showaddywaddy aren’t headlining, with Black Lace as support… — Dan Dan The Pipers Son (@DanDan635x) October 3, 2026

2. Hell of a line up for the comedy stage, what about the others? — Andrew Smith (@_the_GBC) October 3, 2026

3. Are they calling this the "What we should have done in power but didn't" tour? — Nick Lucas (@NickLucas163593) October 3, 2026

4. Aren’t you supposed to have heard of the headliners? — Rusthall Socialist (@Rusthallred) October 3, 2026

5. Looks like one of those music festival posters where you look at it and realise you don't know any of the bands and don't care either. https://t.co/fAHVssASNB — Pete North (@FUDdaily) October 3, 2026

8. Imagine paying money go watch the people who ruined Britain pretend they can still rescue it. https://t.co/41vyjWsCdI — Hector Drummond (@hector_drummond) October 3, 2026