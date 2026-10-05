Politics conservative party conference

The Conservatives shared their conference lineup like it was Glastonbury, and got owned into next year – 17 brutal responses

David Harris. Updated October 5th, 2026

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Forget The Celebrity Traitors for a moment, as there’s now a rival in town. The Conservative Party Conference has kicked off and judging by the glitzy, festival-style lineup poster shared by the official Conservatives Twitter account, it’s gonna be HUGE!

Let’s have a look.

A closer look.

Absolutely wild lineup, yeah? Well, not everyone was convinced by the gimmick.

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