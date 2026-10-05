In case you thought there was even a shred of dignity left in the White House, this NSFW Trump supercut just erased all doubt
Throughout his two Presidential terms, Donald Trump has tirelessly worked to lower the bar of international discourse, political and otherwise.
He shouts down reporters, usually women. He mocks the physical appearance of his rivals. He makes up grade school-style nicknames for both friends and foes.
He bullied his way to the top of the Republican party and he has doubled down to stay on top.
It’s sad and embarrassing for any American with their head on straight. And yet he continues to somehow convince supporters to sit through exhausting rallies and vote for him and his lackeys.
Democrats are hoping his reign of terror might finally be coming to an end in the upcoming midterm elections. But if his Maga movement does go down, he’s going down swining.
Here is a foul-mouthed “highlight” reel from Trump’s appearance in Ohio over the weekend where the President was trying to rally his supporters.
Trump: "We’ve gonna shove it up their ass … They are a bunch of dumb son of a bitches"
Remember when presidents had dignity?
Here’s a lowlight supercut from Trump’s rally tonight in Ohio: https://t.co/7Ff148Iwo9
— Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) October 4, 2026
Twitter had a lot of thoughts on how far America has fallen thanks to the stewardship of this big orange sack of hate.