In case you thought there was even a shred of dignity left in the White House, this NSFW Trump supercut just erased all doubt

Politics donald trump ohio

Throughout his two Presidential terms, Donald Trump has tirelessly worked to lower the bar of international discourse, political and otherwise.

He shouts down reporters, usually women. He mocks the physical appearance of his rivals. He makes up grade school-style nicknames for both friends and foes.

He bullied his way to the top of the Republican party and he has doubled down to stay on top.

It’s sad and embarrassing for any American with their head on straight. And yet he continues to somehow convince supporters to sit through exhausting rallies and vote for him and his lackeys.

Democrats are hoping his reign of terror might finally be coming to an end in the upcoming midterm elections. But if his Maga movement does go down, he’s going down swining.

Here is a foul-mouthed “highlight” reel from Trump’s appearance in Ohio over the weekend where the President was trying to rally his supporters.

Trump: "We’ve gonna shove it up their ass … They are a bunch of dumb son of a bitches" Remember when presidents had dignity? Here’s a lowlight supercut from Trump’s rally tonight in Ohio: https://t.co/7Ff148Iwo9 — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) October 4, 2026

Twitter had a lot of thoughts on how far America has fallen thanks to the stewardship of this big orange sack of hate.

1. The only people who disgust me more than Donald Trump are the people who stand and cheer this on. — Geoff (@GeoffBrown82) October 4, 2026

2. ***THE PROBLEM IS THE AMERICANS BEHIND HIM CHEERING SUCH VULGARITY ON*** (Many will self-describe themselves as “Christians”, btw) — Thomas P (TOM) Logan 🇯🇵 🇺🇸 (@TokyoTom2020) October 4, 2026

3. Remember that we never had this level of utter toxicity in America before he came onto the political scene. He’s a really disgusting person.🤬🔥 — Civics and Civility are essential!😎 (@BeaReno) October 4, 2026

4. Didn't I read that part of sundowning was losing your filters, increasing profanity, rage and confusion? https://t.co/4jEocByFN1 — AntifaPuddin’Pop (@Andie00471) October 4, 2026

5. The prestige of the institution of the Presidency has been going downhill fast since Nixon, but Trump’s routine public profanity and insults against large swathes of the country really is a historic low point in our country’s 250 years. https://t.co/2D2MEzzUOz — Aaron Reichlin-Melnick (@ReichlinMelnick) October 4, 2026

6. You couldn’t find a more disordered, ignorant fool if you tried, and millions of people in this country still decided making him president (twice!) was a grand idea. We have got to seriously address the critical failures in our society that created this absolute disaster. https://t.co/o4A5OeIGqx — Jennifer Erin Valent 🇺🇸🇺🇦 (@JenniferEValent) October 4, 2026

7. The selected ramblings of a senile psychopath… https://t.co/syVAVmxBBO — Mike Carlton (@MikeCarlton01) October 4, 2026