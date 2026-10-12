Politics donald trump vladimir putin Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Donald Trump has found a new culprit for rising oil prices but surely no-one with a brain is buying this … are they?
If it wasn’t so depressing, it’d be almost impressive how many different corners of the world Donald Trump has managed to smear with a permanent orange skidmark.
What started as a quick “excursion” (his incorrect word, not ours) into Iran has turned into a global catastrophe. Americans can’t afford gas, Iranians can’t live freely, and there is no end in sight.
And now that war is spilling over into another conflict Trump has managed to bungle into a bigger mess than anyone ever expected.
Russia continues to try to take away sovereign Ukrainian land through excessive force. Ukraine continues to defend itself. Trump continues to side with Russia’s dictator Vladimir Putin and blame Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy — not only for their conflict, but for his.
This is dark shit. Blaming Zelenskyy for world oil price rises when it’s Trump’s mindless Iran war that caused it.
— Edward Luce (@EdwardGLuce) October 10, 2026
Trump is so angry he’s angling for a more cooperative (read: coercible) Ukrainian leader.
I think it’s time for the US to get a new president.
— Kate from Kharkiv (@BohuslavskaKate) October 10, 2026
And now the two forever wars are intertwining. Trump is leaning on Putin to help him out of his disaster in the Middle East. And he seems to think he’s doing a great job, lauding the Russian oligarch for offering his oil at a “very low price.”
Wow — listen to these new comments from Trump. Thanking Putin, trashing Zelenskyy, characterizing Russia as eager for peace and Ukraine as intransigent. The mask is totally off. https://t.co/NAHK9WW6vQ
— Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) October 11, 2026
Nobody listening to any of this was convinced of anything other than how deep Trump has fallen into Putin’s pockets.