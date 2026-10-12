Donald Trump has found a new culprit for rising oil prices but surely no-one with a brain is buying this … are they?

Politics donald trump vladimir putin Volodymyr Zelenskyy

If it wasn’t so depressing, it’d be almost impressive how many different corners of the world Donald Trump has managed to smear with a permanent orange skidmark.

What started as a quick “excursion” (his incorrect word, not ours) into Iran has turned into a global catastrophe. Americans can’t afford gas, Iranians can’t live freely, and there is no end in sight.

And now that war is spilling over into another conflict Trump has managed to bungle into a bigger mess than anyone ever expected.

Russia continues to try to take away sovereign Ukrainian land through excessive force. Ukraine continues to defend itself. Trump continues to side with Russia’s dictator Vladimir Putin and blame Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy — not only for their conflict, but for his.

This is dark shit. Blaming Zelenskyy for world oil price rises when it’s Trump’s mindless Iran war that caused it. — Edward Luce (@EdwardGLuce) October 10, 2026

Trump is so angry he’s angling for a more cooperative (read: coercible) Ukrainian leader.

I think it’s time for the US to get a new president. — Kate from Kharkiv (@BohuslavskaKate) October 10, 2026

And now the two forever wars are intertwining. Trump is leaning on Putin to help him out of his disaster in the Middle East. And he seems to think he’s doing a great job, lauding the Russian oligarch for offering his oil at a “very low price.”

Wow — listen to these new comments from Trump. Thanking Putin, trashing Zelenskyy, characterizing Russia as eager for peace and Ukraine as intransigent. The mask is totally off. https://t.co/NAHK9WW6vQ — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) October 11, 2026

Nobody listening to any of this was convinced of anything other than how deep Trump has fallen into Putin’s pockets.

1. What’s to stop Putin from attacking any other country in Europe?

Our country’s official position is that the invaded country needs to make a deal to accommodate their invader. What exactly did our greatest generation fight and die for again? — Jo (@JoJoFromJerz) October 11, 2026

2. I won’t be shocked if he declares we’re going to attack Ukraine. https://t.co/jNfHxbzIrN — Rick Wilson (@TheRickWilson) October 11, 2026

3. The Republican Party is on the side of Russia against Ukraine. It’s not me saying that, it’s their cult leader. https://t.co/kUxYx3UaFO — Ron Filipkowski (@RonFilipkowski) October 11, 2026

4. The current occupant in the White House is a traitor to America. He is proving that here in this video. He is the reason that the Republican enablers should lose the House and Senate, and will. Then, time for the 25th amendment. https://t.co/viCXknlDn2 — Fred Guttenberg (@fred_guttenberg) October 11, 2026

5. It is to the eternal shame of Republican lawmakers that they didn’t impeach and remove this menace when they had the chance. https://t.co/aO3c3EgR36 — Michael Freeman (@mpfreeman1950) October 11, 2026

6. All it takes is a phone call with Vlad and Trump flips every time. This is not influence. It’s mind control. The KGB cracked his skull open in 1987 and showed him things he will never unsee. He has been a loyal Russian ever since. He’s a mentally ill Manchurian president. https://t.co/kUppgOZtTW — Jim Stewartson, Decelerationist 🇨🇦🇺🇦🇺🇸 (@jimstewartson) October 11, 2026

7. Blood on your hands, @GOP. Blood on your craven, cowardly, treacherous hands. Every one of you. https://t.co/XbfpSl8vQW — Jennifer Erin Valent 🇺🇸🇺🇦 (@JenniferEValent) October 11, 2026