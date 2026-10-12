Pete Hegseth was asked when the war with Iran would end and the eye-bulging fury of his non-answer revealed way more than he intended

Politics Iran Pete hegseth war

Nobody knows when the war between the United States and Iran will end. Especially the current White House Administration.

Donald Trump and his team of Maga morons can’t even decide what to call the conflict in the Middle East, let alone share a coherent strategy or timeline.

So when Pete Hegseth took time out of his busy schedule setting up execution live streams to talk about Iran, he was a bit grumpy. At least, it seemed that way when he interrupted a reporter to berate them for daring to even ask if the White House had an idea of when their assault on Iran would finally wrap up.

⛔️ Reporter: "How long will the war continue?" Hegseth: "Typical liberal question!" "Don’t you know Biden was worse?"‼️ https://t.co/txkEPbHzDD — Rep. Arcuri, Michael A. (@RepMichael2) October 11, 2026

The internet was quick to point out the folly of blaming the liberals for what’s going on with the Strait of Hormuz.

1. so he has no idea https://t.co/STmhheO6L9 — brandon* (@brndxix) October 11, 2026

3. I’m also going to start using “typical liberal question” when i don’t know the answer to something https://t.co/PLEf433myK — evan loves worf (@esjesjesj) October 12, 2026

4. Pete Hegseth is like a pre-made SNL character of a dumb, goofy bro trying to act professional in a job he's not actually capable of handling. https://t.co/LE7LgPE76U — An0maly (@LegendaryEnergy) October 12, 2026

5. Answer deciphered: “We have no idea…we’ve announced it twenty times… but we’ve lost and we’re stalling because we haven’t got a clue.” — Karen (@kjlsullivan) October 11, 2026

6. This is painfully cringe this guy makes my skin crawl — Bacchus (@meccarchitect) October 11, 2026

7. This isn’t a serious country lol. Looks hella controlled and corrupt — Sunat (@3Sunat) October 11, 2026

8. Typical answer from an incompetent megalomaniac with no plan. And is he drunk stumbling over his words like that? — Farrah Oxford (@OxfordFarr66929) October 11, 2026

9. @SecWar “The war will last as long as it takes to distract completely from Trump being in The Epstein Files. And for him to make some money off of you fools in the process. — COtoMD (@co3blue) October 11, 2026