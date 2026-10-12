Politics Iran Pete hegseth war
Pete Hegseth was asked when the war with Iran would end and the eye-bulging fury of his non-answer revealed way more than he intended
Nobody knows when the war between the United States and Iran will end. Especially the current White House Administration.
Donald Trump and his team of Maga morons can’t even decide what to call the conflict in the Middle East, let alone share a coherent strategy or timeline.
So when Pete Hegseth took time out of his busy schedule setting up execution live streams to talk about Iran, he was a bit grumpy. At least, it seemed that way when he interrupted a reporter to berate them for daring to even ask if the White House had an idea of when their assault on Iran would finally wrap up.
⛔️ Reporter: "How long will the war continue?"
Hegseth: "Typical liberal question!"
"Don’t you know Biden was worse?"‼️ https://t.co/txkEPbHzDD
— Rep. Arcuri, Michael A. (@RepMichael2) October 11, 2026
The internet was quick to point out the folly of blaming the liberals for what’s going on with the Strait of Hormuz.