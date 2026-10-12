Celebrity Newsnight Reform UK Richard bacon

Richard Bacon just magnificently owned this Reform UK-er on Newsnight and it’s a minute and a bit very well spent

John Plunkett. Updated October 12th, 2026

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As you might already have read elsewhere, two senior Reform UK officials have been cleared of breaking laws that ban foreign donations after an investigation by … Reform UK.

The party published a 27 page report exonerating its head of policy James Orr and Nigel Farage’s press adviser, Dan Jukes, following that Channel 4 News investigation which appeared to be so damning.

And yet some people asked whether a Reform UK investigation into Reform UK could possibly be regarded as independent.

Which brings us to broadcaster and much else besides Richard Bacon, and his magnificent own of – Google, Google – Reform UK councillor Jaymey McIvor on BBC2’s Newsnight. Come to think of it, Scottish peer Ruth Davidson was pretty awesome too.

And these people surely said it best.

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Source @BBCNewsnight