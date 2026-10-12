Celebrity Newsnight Reform UK Richard bacon
Richard Bacon just magnificently owned this Reform UK-er on Newsnight and it’s a minute and a bit very well spent
As you might already have read elsewhere, two senior Reform UK officials have been cleared of breaking laws that ban foreign donations after an investigation by … Reform UK.
The party published a 27 page report exonerating its head of policy James Orr and Nigel Farage’s press adviser, Dan Jukes, following that Channel 4 News investigation which appeared to be so damning.
And yet some people asked whether a Reform UK investigation into Reform UK could possibly be regarded as independent.
Which brings us to broadcaster and much else besides Richard Bacon, and his magnificent own of – Google, Google – Reform UK councillor Jaymey McIvor on BBC2’s Newsnight. Come to think of it, Scottish peer Ruth Davidson was pretty awesome too.
"No laws were broken"
"According to your mates!"
Reform UK councillor Jaymey McIvor is questioned by broadcaster Richard Bacon about an internal party investigation over whether it breached electoral law.
#Newsnight https://t.co/keEFWgYitD
— BBC Newsnight (@BBCNewsnight) October 9, 2026
And these people surely said it best.
Source @BBCNewsnight