Richard Bacon just magnificently owned this Reform UK-er on Newsnight and it’s a minute and a bit very well spent

Celebrity Newsnight Reform UK Richard bacon

As you might already have read elsewhere, two senior Reform UK officials have been cleared of breaking laws that ban foreign donations after an investigation by … Reform UK.

The party published a 27 page report exonerating its head of policy James Orr and Nigel Farage’s press adviser, Dan Jukes, following that Channel 4 News investigation which appeared to be so damning.

And yet some people asked whether a Reform UK investigation into Reform UK could possibly be regarded as independent.

Which brings us to broadcaster and much else besides Richard Bacon, and his magnificent own of – Google, Google – Reform UK councillor Jaymey McIvor on BBC2’s Newsnight. Come to think of it, Scottish peer Ruth Davidson was pretty awesome too.

"No laws were broken" "According to your mates!" Reform UK councillor Jaymey McIvor is questioned by broadcaster Richard Bacon about an internal party investigation over whether it breached electoral law. #Newsnight https://t.co/keEFWgYitD — BBC Newsnight (@BBCNewsnight) October 9, 2026

And these people surely said it best.

2. This is such a car crash. The jokes literally write themselves. https://t.co/BzidozqEDX — Will Calverley 🇬🇧 (@WillCalverleyUK) October 9, 2026

3. Howling at @RuthDavidsonPC "my mum says I've done nothing wrong!" 🤣🤣🤣 https://t.co/6PCS60Eub4 — Cllr Jamie Mulhall (@Mullers1993) October 10, 2026

4. Top top: start shop lifting and then produce a 27 page report as to why you’re innocent. You’ll never have to pay for your groceries ever again: I know, genius. Follow me for more hacks 😏 😂 — Miss Chief 🤨 (@Midge1415) October 10, 2026

5. Do Reform seniors know this idiot is on Newsnight representing them? https://t.co/alDbQ5gZuU — Mr Ethical 🚩 (@nw_nicholas) October 9, 2026

6. He should appear on TV more. He shreds Reforms reputation with every visit. Keep up the good work. — Simon 🤍 (@scsimoncrow) October 9, 2026

7. Can you imagine the outcry from @McivorJaymey and his band of oddballs if the Angela Rayner investigation had been one conducted by just senior Labour Party officials, and they had exonerated her. — Shadow MP for Clacton (@Neilovichi) October 10, 2026

8. Reform are a laughing stock. — Kevin Edger (@KEdge23) October 10, 2026

9. 😂😂😂 How can he say any of that with a straight face. It's like marking your own homework. — Steven B (@Stevenwblake1) October 10, 2026

10. It's nice to see the BBC finally so comedy again. https://t.co/sR3yICVmBf — Inevitable Pinky 🐡🏳️‍🌈🇬🇧🇬🇱🇪🇺 (@BpdLion) October 10, 2026

Source @BBCNewsnight