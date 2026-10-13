Donald Trump has moved on from objectifying women during his latest rallies but his new target only made things more awkward

Politics donald trump jon husted wtf

Donald Trump has what can at best be described as a checkered relationship with the opposite sex.

The current President has been caught on tape bragging about how he can get away with grabbing women by their private parts. He has gone on talk shows and objectified his own daughter’s body. And in 2023, a jury found Trump liable for sexual abuse (under New York’s Adult Survivors Act) and defamation.

But up until recently, it was assumed that he was a male chauvinist pig.

Not anymore.

During Trump’s recent string of rally appearances around the country on behalf of the Maga movement’s desperate attempts to stay in power during the upcoming mid-term elections has revealed a new side of Trump. One that can’t stop objectifying men.

After a brief flurry of speeches in which Trump lustily described NFL quarterback Jaxson Dart’s handsomeness, he was then caught on video telling UFC fighter Paulo Costa that he’s “too good looking to be a fighter.”

Now he’s moved on to his fellow politicians. First target: Ohio State Senator Jon Husted.

Trump on Jon Husted: "I don’t do this with men very often. I started examining his body, because I didn’t know he was a great athlete … I looked at his ass" https://t.co/VD8jJpireB — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) October 12, 2026

Ick. It’s like a butcher checking out a potential slab of meat to pluck off the rack.

The entire internet was grossed out in the replies.

1. First president to sexually harass a sitting senator? https://t.co/NrI1FqjxN9 — Josephalopod✝️✡️☪️🕉☸️ (@Nasaaeaoa) October 13, 2026

2. I guess this is the GOP's closing message for the midterms. https://t.co/AJ4Dog9W9g — Nerdy Pursuit 🐉 (@nerdypursuit) October 13, 2026

3. Creepy and weird for a potus to say? — CinnamonAndSpice (@CinnamonWSpice) October 12, 2026

4. New Midterm Strategy: Gay Trump. https://t.co/qph0EMSxup — Justice Horn (@JusticeHorn_) October 13, 2026

5. as the inhibitory part of the brain atrophies the afflicted person will speak out impulsively saying virtually anything. soon, T***p will have a sort of continuous Tourette's tic causing him to say the most amazing things of which not one will be in any way beneficiary to the… https://t.co/ZncBwQNak9 — Joyce Carol Oates (@JoyceCarolOates) October 13, 2026

6. Make America Gay Again? — Astrochimp (@ASTROCHIMPANZEE) October 13, 2026

7. He just missed national coming out day. So close. — MMBBDomains (@DomainsMmbb) October 13, 2026