Politics donald trump Republicans
Donald Trump warns that if Magas lose the midterms, he might be the last Republican president and the whole internet responded as one
There isn’t a lot left for Donald Trump to achieve in politics.
He’s been elected President twice (!!), he’s got every branch of government eating out of the palm of his hand, and he’s completely unraveled the very fabric of democracy in America.
All in a decade, to boot.
As the big orange blob plans to slither off into the sunset, he is worried that he might be the last of his kind.
Trump continued his very obviously scared tour around the nation trying to drum up more interest in Maga candidates for the upcoming mid-term elections. His appearance in Youngstown, OH provided a glimpse into what’s rattling around in that decaying brain of his these days. Most notably, fear.
Trump: "I will be the last Republican president" https://t.co/ZSkLFivQ2H
— Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) October 13, 2026
If he intended to bring the people together, he did. Just probably not in the way he anticipated.