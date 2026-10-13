Donald Trump warns that if Magas lose the midterms, he might be the last Republican president and the whole internet responded as one

Politics donald trump Republicans

There isn’t a lot left for Donald Trump to achieve in politics.

He’s been elected President twice (!!), he’s got every branch of government eating out of the palm of his hand, and he’s completely unraveled the very fabric of democracy in America.

All in a decade, to boot.

As the big orange blob plans to slither off into the sunset, he is worried that he might be the last of his kind.

Trump continued his very obviously scared tour around the nation trying to drum up more interest in Maga candidates for the upcoming mid-term elections. His appearance in Youngstown, OH provided a glimpse into what’s rattling around in that decaying brain of his these days. Most notably, fear.

Trump: "I will be the last Republican president" https://t.co/ZSkLFivQ2H — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) October 13, 2026

If he intended to bring the people together, he did. Just probably not in the way he anticipated.

1. Don’t threaten us with a good time, old man. — Mason (@masonisonx) October 13, 2026

4. For 250 years this country has gone back and forth between Democrats and Republicans. Now Trump is warning he’ll be “the last Republican president” if Democrats ever win again. He already packed the Supreme Court—appointing three justices and locking in a 6-3 conservative… https://t.co/0mtxTMQFHB — Morgan J. Freeman (@mjfree) October 13, 2026

5. Trump may have just given us the plot twist: the plan isn’t to elect another president. It’s to make sure nobody gets the chance. A crown doesn’t need voters. A king doesn’t ask permission. And that’s exactly why no president gets to become one. — Chetter (@ChetterHub) October 13, 2026

6. Because we got smarter or because you destroyed the country? https://t.co/pZxIOaDLv2 — Hemant Mehta (@hemantmehta) October 13, 2026

7. The best thing that could ever happen to the future of the United States of America. https://t.co/rExjqmZXti — Jac 🇺🇸🇺🇦💙 (@JacDalAM) October 13, 2026