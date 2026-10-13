Watch Reform UK’s spokesman sit in stunned silence as a journalist absolutely shreds their latest immigration policy
You may be familiar with Reform UK’s Jaymey McIvor due to his recent humiliation on Newsnight, where he was openly mocked by the other guests for defending Reform investigating itself and declaring that it had done nothing wrong.
"No laws were broken"
"According to your mates!"
Reform UK councillor Jaymey McIvor is questioned by broadcaster Richard Bacon about an internal party investigation over whether it breached electoral law.
#Newsnight https://t.co/keEFWgYitD
— BBC Newsnight (@BBCNewsnight) October 9, 2026
The glutton for punishment then appeared on Politics Live, as the winner of the short straw award for pushing the party’s latest extremist policy – blocking all asylum claims for one full parliamentary term.
Unfortunately for McIvor, journalist and author Rafael Behr was one of the other guests. Here’s what he had to say about the policy.
Rafael Behr’s analysis of Reforms latest policy announcement is spot on.
#politicslive https://t.co/2fXN1bRSFP
— Mike H (@mikoh123) October 12, 2026
The mic was well and truly dropped, and the internet enjoyed McIvor’s latest humiliation.
Finally –
Source Mike H Image Screengrab