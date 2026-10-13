Watch Reform UK’s spokesman sit in stunned silence as a journalist absolutely shreds their latest immigration policy

Politics Reform UK

You may be familiar with Reform UK’s Jaymey McIvor due to his recent humiliation on Newsnight, where he was openly mocked by the other guests for defending Reform investigating itself and declaring that it had done nothing wrong.

"No laws were broken" "According to your mates!" Reform UK councillor Jaymey McIvor is questioned by broadcaster Richard Bacon about an internal party investigation over whether it breached electoral law. #Newsnight https://t.co/keEFWgYitD — BBC Newsnight (@BBCNewsnight) October 9, 2026

The glutton for punishment then appeared on Politics Live, as the winner of the short straw award for pushing the party’s latest extremist policy – blocking all asylum claims for one full parliamentary term.

Unfortunately for McIvor, journalist and author Rafael Behr was one of the other guests. Here’s what he had to say about the policy.

Rafael Behr’s analysis of Reforms latest policy announcement is spot on.

#politicslive https://t.co/2fXN1bRSFP — Mike H (@mikoh123) October 12, 2026

The mic was well and truly dropped, and the internet enjoyed McIvor’s latest humiliation.

1. OMG who is this wonderful man!!!?? https://t.co/DPzH3PFC2G — Joël Grimal (@Collectors_Way) October 12, 2026

4. Reform's Jamie McIvor sitting there blinking in the face of Behr's irrefutable logic is a beautiful thing to see. — Graeme Scarth Lloyd (@ScarthLloyd) October 12, 2026

5. What a brilliant take down!

Huge respect Rafael Behr 👊 — James D Magee (@jamesdavidmagee) October 12, 2026

6. Word perfect and beautifully delivered https://t.co/FaXW1YjMQo — Robert Cuffe (@rcuffy) October 12, 2026

7. This was as big an intellectual mismatch as you’ll ever see. https://t.co/VpjUeTx3Tw — Richard Adams (@richardwadams) October 12, 2026

8. Finally some one calls their bluff on this hit the red button of international isolationism, it does not work. They know it, the press knows it – so why the collusion. https://t.co/6JgtDaqYEd — Mick ☕️🍉 (@MickCoffey2) October 12, 2026

9. Space cadet McIvor being schooled on Reform's lack of real policies or solutions…https://t.co/FzW1ucCo2X — Spotty Dog (@Spottydog_) October 12, 2026

10. https://t.co/EV1ZjSMXBV

Summed up in 90 secs. — David (@MrNigelMirage) October 12, 2026

11. Absolutely brilliant 👏🏼 They have nothing else. — Murph 💙 (@andsmur) October 12, 2026

12. Populism only has grievances but never solutions and if their “policies “do not work it’s the blame game currently directed towards immigrants . After that who is next ? Welfare benefit claimants, etc etc — KM (@kwrmag) October 12, 2026

13. Common sense unfortunately falls on deaf ears this rhetoric has enabled Farage to become a wealthy man who wants power beyond his capabilities . His manner of se par a ting words when speaking as if he is speaking to a child is ridiculous also — lindaaul (@lindaaul) October 12, 2026

14. Spot on. Picking on the weakest non-white group doesn’t solve the national issues that have arisen from Tory neglect. It will solve very little. — Older&Weirder – Here We Go Again 💙 (@older_n_weirder) October 13, 2026

15. Here’s Jaymey McIvor – Mug of the Day (again!) https://t.co/lX3e2asM33 pic.twitter.com/0nw6vonxxr — Peter Hancock – #Farageisagrifter (@HeterPancock) October 12, 2026

Finally –

They did the same with the EU. Once it became clear that Brexit was a failure they moved on to blaming all the other immigrants, not just asylum seekers. — Withnail Jones (@withnailjones) October 12, 2026

Source Mike H Image Screengrab