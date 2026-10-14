Trump lackey Mike Johnson just described his midterm election nightmare – and accidentally made the perfect case for democracy in the process

Politics blue wave midterms mike johnson

The scariest word in the Maga universe isn’t “trans” or “autopen” or “toupée.” It’s “accountability.”

As in, once Magas get elected, what do they plan on doing to actually help their supporters?

No one within Donald Trump’s orbit ever has a straight answer to that question, because so far, with control of all three branches of government, the answer is a big fat nothing. And one of Donald Trump’s leading lackeys wants to keep it that way.

Speaker of the House, Mike Johnson, went on Fox News to warn of the impending danger of a big Blue wave in the upcoming mid-term elections.

Johnson almost ran out of breath complaining about all of the many different actions the American people will have to deal with if Democrats have any say in how things operate in Washington.

Johnson: If Democrats took over, heaven forbid, they would turn every committee of Congress into an investigative body, spending every day investigating the president, first family, Cabinet, donors to the party, and leaders in business and industries. It would empower our enemies. — Acyn (@Acyn) October 13, 2026

In short: he and his corrupt cronies don’t want to be forced into following rules.

The idea of holding a President, his party, and his business leaders accountable might scare Mike Johnson straight, but it was music to the ears of Twitter.

1. Mike Johnson continues to campaign for the Democratic Party https://t.co/valL4rBnbP — MeidasTouch (@MeidasTouch) October 13, 2026

2. Imagine threatening us with good times. — 𝐂𝐡𝐢𝐝𝐢 (@ChidiNwatu) October 13, 2026

3. So he's worried that if Democrats get control Congress will start doing its job???? https://t.co/a96Ys7iu3Y — Covie (@covie_93) October 13, 2026

4. I think Democratic turnout is already going to be off the charts so it really isn't necessary for Johnson to provide further assistance but we appreciate it. https://t.co/gIq1Z5Q2pX — Ron Filipkowski (@RonFilipkowski) October 13, 2026

5. Stop sniveling and sycophantically shielding your party from accountability. If its conduct can’t survive an investigation, maybe the problem isn’t the investigators. — Bucky (@BuckyNoseBest) October 13, 2026

6. Yeah…that is called oversight. That’s part of Congress’ job, you spineless Keebler elf reject. — ChaosPirateWitch🏴‍☠️ (@TaurusWitch2010) October 13, 2026