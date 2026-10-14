Politics Reform UK Richard tice

Richard Tice’s speculation that he can’t fart without someone recording it raised a right stink about what ITV’s secret filming might reveal

Oonagh Keating. Updated October 14th, 2026

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It’s beginning to look as though there might be, at any given time, a number of journalists going undercover to get the inside scoop on how Reform UK officials behave when they think they’re amongst friends.

Although we reckon the idea of two sets of undercover journos accidentally feeding each other stories would be a great plotline for a comedy film, it looks like it’s no laughing matter for Farage and co, with Richard Tice leading the charge on this particular tantrum.

This is how Tice broke the news on Monday.

We hadn’t had so much as a hint from ITV, but the Reform UK Deputy Leader pushed the news out even further by doing this interview with Talk TV’s Peter Cardwell.

“Frankly, when you’re constantly worrying every second of every day, uh, in your workplace, am I being recorded? You know, can I go to the loo without someone recording me? Can I fart without someone recording me? Can I tell a funny joke without someone recording me? You know, this is what we’re dealing with.”

If you think you can’t tell a funny joke without worrying that someone’s recording it, that raises a few questions about what sort of jokes you’ve been tellng.

Here’s how tweeters have been reacting.

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