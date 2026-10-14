Richard Tice’s speculation that he can’t fart without someone recording it raised a right stink about what ITV’s secret filming might reveal

Politics Reform UK Richard tice

It’s beginning to look as though there might be, at any given time, a number of journalists going undercover to get the inside scoop on how Reform UK officials behave when they think they’re amongst friends.

Although we reckon the idea of two sets of undercover journos accidentally feeding each other stories would be a great plotline for a comedy film, it looks like it’s no laughing matter for Farage and co, with Richard Tice leading the charge on this particular tantrum.

This is how Tice broke the news on Monday.

🚨ITV and Hardcash Productions have engaged in probable criminal activity against Reform UK. My statement on their actions and security implications. Mainstream media will stop at nothing to harm Reform. We will not let them. https://t.co/L1M83vNr3Q — Richard Tice MP 🇬🇧 (@TiceRichard) October 12, 2026

We hadn’t had so much as a hint from ITV, but the Reform UK Deputy Leader pushed the news out even further by doing this interview with Talk TV’s Peter Cardwell.

Richard Tice shitting a brick over a new undercover ITV & Hard Cash expose🤣 Apparently he’s worried he can’t even go for a shit, fart or tell barbaric jokes anymore So he’ll be using reforms dodgy crypo donations on legal action, again 😒 https://t.co/8Sr2qgOoQV — kerry ✊💙Dont let Farage kill our NHS (@hewitson10) October 13, 2026

“Frankly, when you’re constantly worrying every second of every day, uh, in your workplace, am I being recorded? You know, can I go to the loo without someone recording me? Can I fart without someone recording me? Can I tell a funny joke without someone recording me? You know, this is what we’re dealing with.”

If you think you can’t tell a funny joke without worrying that someone’s recording it, that raises a few questions about what sort of jokes you’ve been tellng.

Here’s how tweeters have been reacting.

1. Even Tice doesn't sound like he believes what he is saying here Another great advert for the ITV programme when it comes though pic.twitter.com/bqaVHcPSeY — dave lawrence 🐟🐟🐠 (@dave43law) October 13, 2026

2. Richard Tice once again demonstrating that Reform are the inept personification of the Streisand Effect… pic.twitter.com/ObB58A3blo — Socialist Opera Singer (@OperaSocialist) October 13, 2026

3. Are you going to … sue them Richard? Like every other media outlet in the country. Reform can dish it out but they REALLY can't take it. https://t.co/u94P8MYUyq — Don McGowan (@donmcgowan) October 12, 2026

4. ITV News have conducted an internal investigation and found that no laws were broken. https://t.co/srPeK1oHzV — jake (@jakewg_) October 12, 2026

5. Genuinely now looking forward to this. Thanks for the teaser, Dicky… https://t.co/b69n3H43rv — Brexitshambles (@brexit_sham) October 13, 2026

6. Richard Tice is clearly rattled by what ITV have discovered during their time inside Reform HQ!! Can’t wait to see the footage https://t.co/xEtueALclE — Nick Lowles (@lowles_nick) October 13, 2026

7. Poor Dick looks exhausted and very worried. Why? https://t.co/S4JniUpF5F — Withnail Jones (@withnailjones) October 13, 2026

8. He’s aged considerably in the last 12 months !! 🤭 https://t.co/s1CyC7svB1 — Peter Hancock – #Farageisagrifter (@HeterPancock) October 13, 2026