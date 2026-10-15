Politics Pete hegseth protestors us military
A protestor just brutally heckled Pete Hegseth and people reckoned you could see his tough guy act fade away in real time
Of all the idiots stumbling around the White House under Donald Trump’s leadership, Pete Hegseth ranks near the top when it comes to “people not in any way qualified to lead complex operations that could result in the deaths of thousands.”
And yet here he is, still serving as Secretary of Defense, sorry, War, and bumbling through public appearances.
Hegseth and his hair gel recently appeared at a panel on autonomous warfare at the 2026 AUSA Annual Meeting in Washington, DC.
Pistol Pete leaves the house frothing at the mouth, ready to impress upon anyone still listening that he is meaner, tougher, and more powerful than them.
But when he faced repeated interruptions, boos, and angry chants from protesters as he tried in vain to discuss his boss’s plans to expand military technology and weapons production, his routine and tragic overcompensation was undressed in a manner of seconds.
“You fucking war criminal!” — Hegseth’s talk is interrupted again https://t.co/uXnJpf9ut0
— Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) October 14, 2026
Twitter was happy to jump on the dog pile in the replies.