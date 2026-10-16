Politics nigel farage Reform UK

Nigel Farage claims Reform representatives were provoked into saying bigoted things in ITV’s undercover filming, and the chinny reckon was visible from Clacton to Westminster

Oonagh Keating. Updated October 16th, 2026

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However much the Reform UK PR machine might like it to happen, questions about the racism, sexism, and efforts to circumvent the party’s own vetting revealed by ITV’s secret filming won’t be going away anytime soon.

Not even Nigel Farage escaped the scrutiny of the undercover journalists, as he was seen to overrule Reform officials’ efforts to expel a racist from the ranks.

The massed ranks of Reform had already put forward the narrative that the journalists had broken the law, there would be lawsuits to follow, and that the same problems would be found in every party.

We’re eagerly awaiting the specific excuses they’ll roll out for their fearless leader.

Farage tried to push the lion’s share of the blame onto a more recent defector from the Conservatives, implying also that Reform representatives had been ‘provoked’.

As excuses go, it was up there with ‘It was a gift for security/a reward for Brexit/it’s to buy Ferraris.

Here’s how the internet responded.

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