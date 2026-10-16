Nigel Farage claims Reform representatives were provoked into saying bigoted things in ITV’s undercover filming, and the chinny reckon was visible from Clacton to Westminster

Politics nigel farage Reform UK

However much the Reform UK PR machine might like it to happen, questions about the racism, sexism, and efforts to circumvent the party’s own vetting revealed by ITV’s secret filming won’t be going away anytime soon.

Not even Nigel Farage escaped the scrutiny of the undercover journalists, as he was seen to overrule Reform officials’ efforts to expel a racist from the ranks.

Warning: Distressing and graphic language An undercover investigation inside Reform UK’s political operation has found senior party officials saying they have to “defend the indefensible” when dealing with accusations of racism against party figures, with Nigel Farage told he was “protecting” one Reform candidate from being sacked for allegedly racist views. ITV Exposure gained unprecedented access to Reform’s Westminster headquarters, sending in an undercover reporter inside the party in January 2026, where she worked as a press officer. She secretly recorded conversations between Reform officials as they dealt with multiple accusations of racism by Reform councillors and candidates. Reform UK told us: “Not all individuals covertly recorded by ITV are members of Reform UK. Where members, activists and councillors have clearly behaved inappropriately, investigations have commenced. In some cases, there have been suspensions and due process must be followed. “Reform UK has improved and prioritised its vetting procedures, but from time to time, a handful of individuals who do not share our values will initially make it through vetting. This is the same for all organisations. “There is no room for racism in Reform UK. We always respect due process of investigations and whilst these are ongoing it would not be appropriate to comment on individual cases.” Watch ‘Undercover: A Year in Reform’ on ITV1 & ITVX from 10:20pm on Sunday — ITV News (@itvnews) October 15, 2026

The massed ranks of Reform had already put forward the narrative that the journalists had broken the law, there would be lawsuits to follow, and that the same problems would be found in every party.

We’re eagerly awaiting the specific excuses they’ll roll out for their fearless leader.

ITV highlighting that Farage was directly culpable in not removing an individual from the Party that others wanted to for racism Wonder what tomorrow’s excuses will be? https://t.co/KfMvOjr2Bt — dave lawrence 🐟🐟🐠 (@dave43law) October 15, 2026

Farage tried to push the lion’s share of the blame onto a more recent defector from the Conservatives, implying also that Reform representatives had been ‘provoked’.

The problem is Nigel – not one of those Reform councillors exposed on ITV were "provoked" in any way? They spoke freely and in safe spaces. https://t.co/f2NfF3tYln — Narinder Kaur (@narindertweets) October 15, 2026

As excuses go, it was up there with ‘It was a gift for security/a reward for Brexit/it’s to buy Ferraris.

Here’s how the internet responded.

1. Nigel Farage’s excuse for those vile racist, misogynistic and Islamophobic comments is that some of the people involved joined from the Tories and that they were provoked. pic.twitter.com/f8kfssXAFd — Mukhtar (@I_amMukhtar) October 15, 2026

2. Reform racist snowflakes. Nigel Farage suggests race row Reform candidates may have been "provoked." Truly pathetic. It seems being Nigel Farage means never saying sorry or taking responsibility for your role in debasing public life. https://t.co/1fHVXnIRC6 — Gerry Hassan (@GerryHassan) October 15, 2026

3. Oh look he now pretends that the councillors were provoked The real danger of Farage is that he has now started to believe himself https://t.co/lYcDArfYlq — dave lawrence 🐟🐟🐠 (@dave43law) October 15, 2026

4. 35 years in politics He’s never changed https://t.co/LQip2GzUk8 — Spanish Dan (@SpanishDan1) October 15, 2026

5. Nigel Farage/Reform excuse update: ☑️ They were Conservatives (no surprise there, his entire party were)

☑️ They were provoked (umm, no they weren't). Good to see he's taking the latest scandal seriously. — Jim Cognito (@JimCognito2016) October 15, 2026

6. Wow 😮

What a weird deflection attempt. https://t.co/vzL6N9lCUI — BluesAgainstBloodCancer (@BluesVCancer) October 15, 2026

7. Farage today: pic.twitter.com/tKoUROrdFs — Shadow MP for Clacton (@Neilovichi) October 15, 2026

8. Nigel, you say they were "provoked".

Who provoked your own comms director, inside Reform HQ, into saying "you have to start defending the indefensible"?

Nobody gets "provoked" into calling a neighbourhood "infested". They said what they believe. — Waqas🔶️ (@m0w4q45) October 15, 2026