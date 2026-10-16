Politics nigel farage Reform UK
Nigel Farage claims Reform representatives were provoked into saying bigoted things in ITV’s undercover filming, and the chinny reckon was visible from Clacton to Westminster
However much the Reform UK PR machine might like it to happen, questions about the racism, sexism, and efforts to circumvent the party’s own vetting revealed by ITV’s secret filming won’t be going away anytime soon.
Not even Nigel Farage escaped the scrutiny of the undercover journalists, as he was seen to overrule Reform officials’ efforts to expel a racist from the ranks.
Warning: Distressing and graphic language
An undercover investigation inside Reform UK’s political operation has found senior party officials saying they have to “defend the indefensible” when dealing with accusations of racism against party figures, with Nigel Farage told he was “protecting” one Reform candidate from being sacked for allegedly racist views.
ITV Exposure gained unprecedented access to Reform’s Westminster headquarters, sending in an undercover reporter inside the party in January 2026, where she worked as a press officer. She secretly recorded conversations between Reform officials as they dealt with multiple accusations of racism by Reform councillors and candidates.
Reform UK told us: “Not all individuals covertly recorded by ITV are members of Reform UK. Where members, activists and councillors have clearly behaved inappropriately, investigations have commenced. In some cases, there have been suspensions and due process must be followed.
“Reform UK has improved and prioritised its vetting procedures, but from time to time, a handful of individuals who do not share our values will initially make it through vetting. This is the same for all organisations.
“There is no room for racism in Reform UK. We always respect due process of investigations and whilst these are ongoing it would not be appropriate to comment on individual cases.”
Watch ‘Undercover: A Year in Reform’ on ITV1 & ITVX from 10:20pm on Sunday
— ITV News (@itvnews) October 15, 2026
The massed ranks of Reform had already put forward the narrative that the journalists had broken the law, there would be lawsuits to follow, and that the same problems would be found in every party.
We’re eagerly awaiting the specific excuses they’ll roll out for their fearless leader.
ITV highlighting that Farage was directly culpable in not removing an individual from the Party that others wanted to for racism
Wonder what tomorrow’s excuses will be? https://t.co/KfMvOjr2Bt
— dave lawrence 🐟🐟🐠 (@dave43law) October 15, 2026
Farage tried to push the lion’s share of the blame onto a more recent defector from the Conservatives, implying also that Reform representatives had been ‘provoked’.
The problem is Nigel – not one of those Reform councillors exposed on ITV were "provoked" in any way?
They spoke freely and in safe spaces. https://t.co/f2NfF3tYln
— Narinder Kaur (@narindertweets) October 15, 2026
As excuses go, it was up there with ‘It was a gift for security/a reward for Brexit/it’s to buy Ferraris.
Here’s how the internet responded.