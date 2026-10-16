Jeremy Vine’s tale about an especially unusual challenge for this RNLI station was already good but the payoff was simply next level

Weird World Jeremy vine rnli

To the world now of Radio 2 presenter Jeremy Vine who shared the tale of a particularly unusual challenge for this RNLI station.

He didn’t name it for reasons which will become apparent. He told the story a year or two back but that in no way detracts from the enjoyment after it just went viral again when it was shared by xx over on Twitter.

Sit down and strap yourself in for the next 43 seconds.

Just found and watched this clip again The most I have laughed this calendar year — ClubHein (@ClubHein) October 15, 2026

Boom!

1. won’t say where because he knows a crowdfunded bathtub would be delivered to this man within an hour — matthewwhitfield.bsky.social (@mwhitfield80) March 4, 2024

2. Thought they were gonna say that they killed the guy — Lewis Lloyd (@blokegonewild) October 16, 2026

3. The throwaway line "It was the south-west of England" was it for me- as if that explained it. (And to be fair it does) — Nicola Curtis (@NicolaCurtis) March 4, 2024

4. The dog must have been thinking ffs here we go again — Green…. oh (@waynegreen21) March 4, 2024

5. i am in fucking agony laughing at this https://t.co/wV8F4krIbz — Ellen (@ellenfromnowon) March 5, 2024

6. this is the truest form of high culture — Gareth Dennis (@GarethDennis) March 4, 2024

7. This made me laugh out loud. https://t.co/SDzOILYqEk — Danny Robins (@danny_robins) March 5, 2024

8. three part itv drama now in production with sheridan smith as the bath tub — James barr (@jamesbarrcomedy) March 4, 2024

9. credit to @a_phill21 for practically throwing her phone across the room in her rush to roll the tape back and catch this — milo edwards (@Milo_Edwards) March 4, 2024

10. Sounds like an episode of Last of the Summer Wine — The Tennis Porker (@TheTennisPorker) October 16, 2026

Source @ClubHein Image Pexels