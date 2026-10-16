Weird World Jeremy vine rnli

Jeremy Vine’s tale about an especially unusual challenge for this RNLI station was already good but the payoff was simply next level

Poke Reporter. Updated October 16th, 2026

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To the world now of Radio 2 presenter Jeremy Vine who shared the tale of a particularly unusual challenge for this RNLI station.

He didn’t name it for reasons which will become apparent. He told the story a year or two back but that in no way detracts from the enjoyment after it just went viral again when it was shared by xx over on Twitter.

Sit down and strap yourself in for the next 43 seconds.

Boom!

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Source @ClubHein Image Pexels