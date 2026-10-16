Jeremy Vine’s tale about an especially unusual challenge for this RNLI station was already good but the payoff was simply next level
To the world now of Radio 2 presenter Jeremy Vine who shared the tale of a particularly unusual challenge for this RNLI station.
He didn’t name it for reasons which will become apparent. He told the story a year or two back but that in no way detracts from the enjoyment after it just went viral again when it was shared by xx over on Twitter.
Sit down and strap yourself in for the next 43 seconds.
Just found and watched this clip again
The most I have laughed this calendar year
— ClubHein (@ClubHein) October 15, 2026
Boom!