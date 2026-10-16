Surprise, surprise! Katie Zacharia has been cosplaying as a lawyer after failing her bar exam – 21 massive eyerolls
The new White House Press Secretary is rapidly looking as though she might soon become the latest former White House Press Secretary, as she becomes the story for the third time since she started the job on Monday.
Her first stint on the wrong side of the narrative came when people concluded that she doesn’t know how to address a room, answer a question, or stop kissing Donald Trump’s gigantic arse for long enough to properly attempt either of the previous two things.
😬 Katie Zacharia’s first press briefing was brutally bad 😬
Trump managed to find a press secretary who can barely read, but she does have the number one qualification — looking like Ivanka
Here’s a supercut from Zacharia’s first briefing, which made Karoline Leavitt seem like Ronald Reagan
— Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) October 13, 2026
Her second unfortunate moment came when she appeared to claim to have passed the bar in China, after journalists failed to uncover any record of the so-called lawyer having done so in the US. Trump didn’t seem impressed by this new information.
Q: You said Zacharia is an attorney. Where did she pass the bar exam? What state?
ZACHARIA: When I moved to China https://t.co/LUAk4Vhqgp
— Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) October 13, 2026
After a little more digging by journalists, Zacharia was forced to admit that she hadn’t actually passed the bar exam anywhere.
Katie Zacharia on failing the bar exam: "We just said, ‘I’ll take the bar and see what happens.’ The results are somewhat inconsequential because I knew I wouldn’t need the bar in China."
(She spent years lying that she’s an attorney!) https://t.co/Z9i763NCW0
— Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) October 15, 2026
The hair-splitting began. She claimed she was cleared to call herself a lawyer, but not an attorney.
Zacharia: "A lot of the misinformation, miscommunication is around the fact that I labeled myself a lawyer. I consulted for a long time many people in the field — ‘Is it ok if I label myself a lawyer?’ — and they said, ‘Absolutely. You can call yourself a lawyer. You have a JD’ … I was very careful how I executed this."
— Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) October 15, 2026
Well, this is awkward – she’s been identifying as a lawyer and an attorney.
MS NOW airs compilation of Katie Zacharia referring to herself as a lawyer.
Zacharia failed the California bar exam. https://t.co/pKHLcK9uEb
— Molly Ploofkins (@Mollyploofkins) October 15, 2026
NEW: Katie Zacharia shared at least 15 social media posts identifying her as an “attorney” over the past two years, despite having failed the California bar exam and acknowledging publicly she had been advised not to use the term "attorney" to describe herself. https://t.co/hiFz1QbAM7
— Andrew Kaczynski (@KFILE) October 15, 2026
Not a single person was surprised at the introduction of yet another incompetent liar to the current administration. The public brought the burns.