Politics Katie Zacharia

Surprise, surprise! Katie Zacharia has been cosplaying as a lawyer after failing her bar exam – 21 massive eyerolls

Oonagh Keating. Updated October 16th, 2026

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The new White House Press Secretary is rapidly looking as though she might soon become the latest former White House Press Secretary, as she becomes the story for the third time since she started the job on Monday.

Her first stint on the wrong side of the narrative came when people concluded that she doesn’t know how to address a room, answer a question, or stop kissing Donald Trump’s gigantic arse for long enough to properly attempt either of the previous two things.

Her second unfortunate moment came when she appeared to claim to have passed the bar in China, after journalists failed to uncover any record of the so-called lawyer having done so in the US. Trump didn’t seem impressed by this new information.

After a little more digging by journalists, Zacharia was forced to admit that she hadn’t actually passed the bar exam anywhere.

The hair-splitting began. She claimed she was cleared to call herself a lawyer, but not an attorney.

Well, this is awkward – she’s been identifying as a lawyer and an attorney.

Not a single person was surprised at the introduction of yet another incompetent liar to the current administration. The public brought the burns.

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