Surprise, surprise! Katie Zacharia has been cosplaying as a lawyer after failing her bar exam – 21 massive eyerolls

Politics Katie Zacharia

The new White House Press Secretary is rapidly looking as though she might soon become the latest former White House Press Secretary, as she becomes the story for the third time since she started the job on Monday.

Her first stint on the wrong side of the narrative came when people concluded that she doesn’t know how to address a room, answer a question, or stop kissing Donald Trump’s gigantic arse for long enough to properly attempt either of the previous two things.

😬 Katie Zacharia’s first press briefing was brutally bad 😬 Trump managed to find a press secretary who can barely read, but she does have the number one qualification — looking like Ivanka Here’s a supercut from Zacharia’s first briefing, which made Karoline Leavitt seem like Ronald Reagan — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) October 13, 2026

Her second unfortunate moment came when she appeared to claim to have passed the bar in China, after journalists failed to uncover any record of the so-called lawyer having done so in the US. Trump didn’t seem impressed by this new information.

Q: You said Zacharia is an attorney. Where did she pass the bar exam? What state? ZACHARIA: When I moved to China https://t.co/LUAk4Vhqgp — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) October 13, 2026

After a little more digging by journalists, Zacharia was forced to admit that she hadn’t actually passed the bar exam anywhere.

Katie Zacharia on failing the bar exam: "We just said, ‘I’ll take the bar and see what happens.’ The results are somewhat inconsequential because I knew I wouldn’t need the bar in China." (She spent years lying that she’s an attorney!) https://t.co/Z9i763NCW0 — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) October 15, 2026

The hair-splitting began. She claimed she was cleared to call herself a lawyer, but not an attorney.

Zacharia: "A lot of the misinformation, miscommunication is around the fact that I labeled myself a lawyer. I consulted for a long time many people in the field — ‘Is it ok if I label myself a lawyer?’ — and they said, ‘Absolutely. You can call yourself a lawyer. You have a JD’ … I was very careful how I executed this." — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) October 15, 2026

Well, this is awkward – she’s been identifying as a lawyer and an attorney.

MS NOW airs compilation of Katie Zacharia referring to herself as a lawyer. Zacharia failed the California bar exam. https://t.co/pKHLcK9uEb — Molly Ploofkins (@Mollyploofkins) October 15, 2026

NEW: Katie Zacharia shared at least 15 social media posts identifying her as an “attorney” over the past two years, despite having failed the California bar exam and acknowledging publicly she had been advised not to use the term "attorney" to describe herself. https://t.co/hiFz1QbAM7 — Andrew Kaczynski (@KFILE) October 15, 2026

Not a single person was surprised at the introduction of yet another incompetent liar to the current administration. The public brought the burns.

1. So Abdul El-Sayed with his MD and PhD isn't a doctor but katie zacharia who never passed the bar is a lawyer???? — Covie (@covie_93) October 14, 2026

2. Millions of women manage to get married and have careers. Katie wants us to believe planning a wedding made her forget how to become a lawyer. She couldn't pass the bar because she was overwhelmed by marriage, but we're supposed to trust her to handle questions from the White… https://t.co/yojEz9dK8Y — Alex Cole (@acnewsitics) October 15, 2026

4. MAGA spent years complaining about DEI hires, then Trump hired someone who failed the bar exam and called her an attorney. — Alex Cole (@acnewsitics) October 15, 2026

5. "I was told I could be called blonde, but not legally blonde." — Tony Evans 🟧🟩 (@TonyEvans1704) October 15, 2026

6. Does the trump White House actually vet anyone or do they just show trump pictures of pretty blondes and he picks one for a job ? https://t.co/2hxd3XwAsj — Robin ❤️🇺🇸👈✡ (@rob0349) October 15, 2026

7. It seems white house press secretary Katie Zacharias is a scammer.

Trump loves it. https://t.co/9tkVOLrgNH — Karma Spanks Back (@KSB) October 15, 2026

8. And approximately zero people are surprised. https://t.co/0JSM5If8eZ — Adam Mockler (@adammocklerr) October 15, 2026

9. Kate Zacharia tells Jack Posobiec that she was distracted when she took the bar exam because she had just gotten engaged, but it didn't matter anyway because passing it was "inconsequential" since she "knew I wouldn’t need the bar in China." When asked why she never took the… pic.twitter.com/gI0BubFHbN — Justin Baragona (@justinbaragona) October 15, 2026

10. this is such a microcosm of twitter. lawyers are like "she didn't pass the bar she's not a lawyer". non-lawyers are like "she went to law school she's a lawyer". for some reason i am expected to give both of these "opinions" equal weight. JK- she not a fucking lawyer — crunchyrugger (@crunchyrugger) October 16, 2026