US donald trump Katie Zacharia white house

Donald Trump’s furious looking double take when he finds out in real time where his new press secretary passed her law exams was simply epic

John Plunkett. Updated October 14th, 2026

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Donald Trump’s got a new White House press secretary after Karoline Leavitt left to (briefly) spend more time with her family before signing up with Fox News.

And it’s fair to say Katie Zacharia’s first day in the job didn’t go well, it didn’t go well at all.

Never let it be said that Zacharia doesn’t have the proper credentials however. Because, like, she’s a fully paid-up attorney and everything.

And it got this particular reporter wondering where exactly she passed her bar exams to legally practice law. And her answer prompted a furious-looking double take from Trump that was simply epic.

China, you say??? And these people surely said it best.

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