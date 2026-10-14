US donald trump Katie Zacharia white house
Donald Trump’s furious looking double take when he finds out in real time where his new press secretary passed her law exams was simply epic
Donald Trump’s got a new White House press secretary after Karoline Leavitt left to (briefly) spend more time with her family before signing up with Fox News.
And it’s fair to say Katie Zacharia’s first day in the job didn’t go well, it didn’t go well at all.
😬 Katie Zacharia’s first press briefing was brutally bad 😬
Trump managed to find a press secretary who can barely read, but she does have the number one qualification — looking like Ivanka
Here’s a supercut from Zacharia’s first briefing, which made Karoline Leavitt seem like Ronald Reagan
— Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) October 13, 2026
Never let it be said that Zacharia doesn’t have the proper credentials however. Because, like, she’s a fully paid-up attorney and everything.
And it got this particular reporter wondering where exactly she passed her bar exams to legally practice law. And her answer prompted a furious-looking double take from Trump that was simply epic.
Q: You said Zacharia is an attorney. Where did she pass the bar exam? What state?
ZACHARIA: When I moved to China https://t.co/LUAk4Vhqgp
— Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) October 13, 2026
China, you say??? And these people surely said it best.