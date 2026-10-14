Donald Trump’s furious looking double take when he finds out in real time where his new press secretary passed her law exams was simply epic

US donald trump Katie Zacharia white house

Donald Trump’s got a new White House press secretary after Karoline Leavitt left to (briefly) spend more time with her family before signing up with Fox News.

And it’s fair to say Katie Zacharia’s first day in the job didn’t go well, it didn’t go well at all.

😬 Katie Zacharia’s first press briefing was brutally bad 😬 Trump managed to find a press secretary who can barely read, but she does have the number one qualification — looking like Ivanka Here’s a supercut from Zacharia’s first briefing, which made Karoline Leavitt seem like Ronald Reagan — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) October 13, 2026

Never let it be said that Zacharia doesn’t have the proper credentials however. Because, like, she’s a fully paid-up attorney and everything.

And it got this particular reporter wondering where exactly she passed her bar exams to legally practice law. And her answer prompted a furious-looking double take from Trump that was simply epic.

Q: You said Zacharia is an attorney. Where did she pass the bar exam? What state? ZACHARIA: When I moved to China https://t.co/LUAk4Vhqgp — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) October 13, 2026

China, you say??? And these people surely said it best.

1. This entire saga is so funny what do you mean the new ditsy blonde press sec is also a Chinese lawyer https://t.co/e92MdM4TXk — kuss (@dontkuss) October 13, 2026

2. One cannot take an American state bar exam in China. Bar exams are administered at designated testing locations in each state of the union. Are Katie Zacharia and trump lying when they say she is an attorney? If not, then she needs to disclose in what state she passed the bar. https://t.co/dvxWwBLfL2 — Ted Lieu (@tedlieu) October 13, 2026

3. So, she never actually took the American bar exam. She’s an attorney in the same way that I’m a talking fucking unicorn. I can tell you I’m a unicorn all day long, but it still won’t make me a fucking unicorn. — Jo (@JoJoFromJerz) October 13, 2026

4. 🚨AWKWARD: A reporter just asked Katie Zacharia where she passed the bar exam. “I moved to China.” LOOK AT TRUMP’S FACE! HE LOOKS ABSOLUTELY PISSED AT HER! 🤣#VoteEarlyForNoKings pic.twitter.com/haRiS5JOtk — CALL TO ACTIVISM (@CalltoActivism) October 13, 2026

5. I’m sorry, but you cannot fucking make this shit up. https://t.co/UKf7j1Tbgl — Jon Cooper 🇺🇸 (@joncoopertweets) October 13, 2026

6. in an administration full of comedy, this is right up at the top https://t.co/kNF6r7iJDH — michael cruz kayne (@CruzKayne) October 13, 2026

7. Our new White House press secretary appears to be a Chinese lawyer? https://t.co/A3JYqrWXWz — Governor Newsom Press Office (@GovPressOffice) October 13, 2026

8. she worked as outside counsel for the world bank group in beijing for three years. hmm. https://t.co/Cb6RUwXQwG — hasanabi (@hasanthehun) October 13, 2026

9. CHINA?!?!?!? Oh this cannot be real.

This HAS TO BE PARODY.

Also @nbcsnl — please bring Kristen Wiig back to play her!!! — Jo (@JoJoFromJerz) October 13, 2026