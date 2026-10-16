Politics canada donald trump mark carney
Mark Carney’s jab at Donald Trump was subtle enough he probably wouldn’t get it but the crowd’s reaction suggested a knockout blow
Prime Minister Mark Carney was on hand at the Forever Canadian Rally in Calgary to speak to Albertans about a vote on whether to remain in Canada or begin the process toward separation.
Along the way, the world’s biggest villain came up. Carney was advocating for a new pipe line that would reduce Canada’s reliance on the United States. The crowd erupted.
But Carney didn’t stop there. Once the applause died down, he delivered an A++ takedown of Donald Trump.
the crowd absolutely erupts when Carney says the Pacific Link pipeline will reduce Canada’s dependence on the U.S.
Mark Carney: “Careful. They might think that’s election interference. They’re a little touchy down there. We’re not. We’re getting on with it.” https://t.co/0hwZZg0BGv
— Scott Robertson (@sarobertson_) October 16, 2026
The crowd in attendance weren’t the only ones roaring with approval.