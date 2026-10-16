Mark Carney’s jab at Donald Trump was subtle enough he probably wouldn’t get it but the crowd’s reaction suggested a knockout blow

Politics canada donald trump mark carney

Prime Minister Mark Carney was on hand at the Forever Canadian Rally in Calgary to speak to Albertans about a vote on whether to remain in Canada or begin the process toward separation.

Along the way, the world’s biggest villain came up. Carney was advocating for a new pipe line that would reduce Canada’s reliance on the United States. The crowd erupted.

But Carney didn’t stop there. Once the applause died down, he delivered an A++ takedown of Donald Trump.

the crowd absolutely erupts when Carney says the Pacific Link pipeline will reduce Canada’s dependence on the U.S. Mark Carney: “Careful. They might think that’s election interference. They’re a little touchy down there. We’re not. We’re getting on with it.” https://t.co/0hwZZg0BGv — Scott Robertson (@sarobertson_) October 16, 2026

The crowd in attendance weren’t the only ones roaring with approval.

1. Leaders should not stop talking like this after Trump is out of office, need to keep making fun of the Americans to remind them they let Trump happen. — Timmiej (@timmiejj) October 16, 2026

2. Whoever thought Carney would just be a technocratic prime minister should watch this. Perfect timing… https://t.co/1ZB20clfle — Gideon Rachman (@gideonrachman) October 16, 2026

3. Listen to the crowd pop when he says, “reduce our dependence on the United States” https://t.co/i7kzZjxF7V — Bruce Arthur (@bruce_arthur) October 16, 2026

4. Ya, that’s MY Prime Minister. When has Canada 🇨🇦 EVER had better? — Tyler Mad NAFO 🇨🇦🇨🇦 Associate European (@MadTyAgain) October 16, 2026

5. Mark Carney just shitting on Trump. I love it. — NC-Skins (@NC_Skins_WFT) October 16, 2026

6. This is how you do politics https://t.co/b7I69VwGNG — Mykhaïlo Golub (@golub) October 16, 2026