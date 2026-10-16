Politics canada donald trump mark carney

Mark Carney’s jab at Donald Trump was subtle enough he probably wouldn’t get it but the crowd’s reaction suggested a knockout blow

Saul Hutson. Updated October 16th, 2026

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Prime Minister Mark Carney was on hand at the Forever Canadian Rally in Calgary to speak to Albertans about a vote on whether to remain in Canada or begin the process toward separation.

Along the way, the world’s biggest villain came up. Carney was advocating for a new pipe line that would reduce Canada’s reliance on the United States. The crowd erupted.

But Carney didn’t stop there. Once the applause died down, he delivered an A++ takedown of Donald Trump.

The crowd in attendance weren’t the only ones roaring with approval.

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