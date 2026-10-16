Politics ITV Reform UK Sarah pochin

Sarah Pochin accidentally spilled the beans on the Reform UK boys’ club culture, if you were wondering what to nominate for today’s ‘No Shit, Sherlock’ award

Oonagh Keating. Updated October 16th, 2026

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The full documentary of ITV’s undercover filming in the rank and file of Reform is set to air on Sunday night at 10:20 PM, but the snippets shown on two successive nights of ITV news have been explosive enough.

CW: offensive, bigoted and violent language

Reform councillors and candidates were caught on camera making extreme statements about black, Asian, and Muslim residents, as well as calling for the execution of the King. It’s what’s known as ‘having a normal one’.

Candidates were coached in how to pass the already lax vetting process, resulting in some very murky characters slipping through the massive holes in the net.

At a celebration, the party’s first elected female MP, Sarah Pochin, spilled the beans on the institutional misogyny of Reform UK, and she didn’t hold back.

We were all shocked. Shocked, we tell you!

Eric Morecambe pulling a face that suggests he thinks somethng is a bit awkward

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