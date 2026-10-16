Sarah Pochin accidentally spilled the beans on the Reform UK boys’ club culture, if you were wondering what to nominate for today’s ‘No Shit, Sherlock’ award

Politics ITV Reform UK Sarah pochin

The full documentary of ITV’s undercover filming in the rank and file of Reform is set to air on Sunday night at 10:20 PM, but the snippets shown on two successive nights of ITV news have been explosive enough.

CW: offensive, bigoted and violent language

Reform councillors and candidates were caught on camera making extreme statements about black, Asian, and Muslim residents, as well as calling for the execution of the King. It’s what’s known as ‘having a normal one’.

ITV undercover caught Reform UK councillors on tape. One wants King Charles “decapitated because he is a Muslim.” Another says drag Asians “out of their homes, stick them on planes and **** them off to Pakistan.” “Never used to get any blacks.”

“I’d deport every **********.” This is who they elected. This is what they approved. Tip of the iceberg. Zia Yusuf will call them patriots next. #ReformUK https://t.co/FFxG7FX5yZ — 🇬🇧King 🇬🇧 (@King0243_PJC) October 14, 2026

Candidates were coached in how to pass the already lax vetting process, resulting in some very murky characters slipping through the massive holes in the net.

Warning: Distressing language In June, an undercover reporter met Alex Lomas, who was helping Reform canvass in Makerfield during the parliamentary by-election that Andy Burnham would go on to win. Mr Lomas told the reporter he failed Reform’s vetting process twice, but was asked to be a candidate two days later on Oldham. The comments were made as part of an undercover investigation inside Reform UK’s political operation that has found senior party officials saying they have to “defend the indefensible”, with Nigel Farage told he was “protecting” one Reform candidate from being sacked for allegedly racist views. ITV Exposure gained unprecedented access to Reform’s Westminster headquarters, sending in an undercover reporter inside the party in January 2026, where she worked as a press officer. She secretly recorded conversations between Reform officials as they dealt with multiple accusations of racism by Reform councillors and candidates. Mr Lomas did not respond to our request for comment. Reform UK told us: “Not all individuals covertly recorded by ITV are members of Reform UK. Where members, activists and councillors have clearly behaved inappropriately, investigations have commenced. In some cases, there have been suspensions and due process must be followed. “Reform UK has improved and prioritised its vetting procedures, but from time to time, a handful of individuals who do not share our values will initially make it through vetting. This is the same for all organisations. “There is no room for racism in Reform UK. We always respect due process of investigations and whilst these are ongoing it would not be appropriate to comment on individual cases.” Watch ‘Undercover: A Year in Reform’ on ITV1 & ITVX from 10:20pm on Sunday — ITV News (@itvnews) October 15, 2026

At a celebration, the party’s first elected female MP, Sarah Pochin, spilled the beans on the institutional misogyny of Reform UK, and she didn’t hold back.

Warning: Offensive language Reform UK MP for Runcorn and Helsby Sarah Pochin has said her party ‘excludes you if you’re a woman’ and that Reform has a ‘male issue’. The comments were made as part of an undercover investigation inside Reform UK’s political operation that has found senior party officials saying they have to “defend the indefensible”, with Nigel Farage told he was “protecting” one Reform candidate from being sacked for allegedly racist views. ITV Exposure gained unprecedented access to Reform’s Westminster headquarters, sending in an undercover reporter inside the party in January 2026, where she worked as a press officer. She secretly recorded conversations between Reform officials as they dealt with multiple accusations of racism by Reform councillors and candidates. Sarah Pochin did not respond to our request for a comment. Watch ‘Undercover: A Year in Reform’ on ITV1 & ITVX from 10:20pm on Sunday — ITV News (@itvnews) October 15, 2026

We were all shocked. Shocked, we tell you!

1. Sarah "i dont like seeing Black folk TV" Pochin admits her own Party exclude women.

Makes sense why she takes it out on poc.

Hurt people hurt others. https://t.co/lWcEQxzzv7 — Narinder Kaur (@narindertweets) October 15, 2026

2. Reform is a cesspit. https://t.co/G63BBwBV0v — Brendan May (@bmay) October 15, 2026

3. Oh dear Farage and Pochin exposed tonight Will |Farage come out tomorrow and claim they were prompted……. https://t.co/KqYf11piEv — dave lawrence 🐟🐟🐠 (@dave43law) October 15, 2026

4. Here's Sarah Pochin criticising Reform UK for excluding her because she's a woman Yet, still, she's chosen to be a Reform UK MP Tragic and sad in equal measure https://t.co/SUh3zgoFae — Farrukh (@implausibleblog) October 15, 2026

5. The party who claims to protect “our women and girls” can’t even convince its own female MP’s that its male members aren’t misogynistic cunts Incredible. 😐 https://t.co/Av0eyCeo0P — Sarah (@kokeshimum) October 15, 2026

6. Buyers remorse from old Sarah 😂 https://t.co/2xD8aMFTF9 — Playingitagain (@AmeliaRocket1) October 15, 2026

7. Not one word here from Reform MP Sarah Pochin is at all surprising Who’d have thunk it hey? Farage’s Reform Party is chock full of chauvinists In next week’s episode we reveal that water is wet pic.twitter.com/JbevV8Wfq7 — Stuzi 🐝🐝 (@stuzi_pants) October 15, 2026

8. Wondered why Pochin had disappeared for a couple of weeks. Assumed she was holidaying in her second home! pic.twitter.com/JPHTQRlCfq — Ian Barnes (@Ianbarnes2001) October 15, 2026