News donald trump Katie Zacharia

Fired press secretary Katie Zacharia posted a grovelling thank you to Donald Trump, proving there’s truly no end to the humiliation when you associate with him

Michael White. Updated October 17th, 2026

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It seems there’s no end of the humiliation for fired White House press secretary Katie Zacharia.

The hapless spokesperson was fired on Friday after just five disastrous days in the job.

And, presumably trying to stay on the mercurial president’s good side and/or land a job somewhere else within the lucrative Trump media ecosystem, Zacharia posted this message on Twitter/X after her unceremonious sacking.

She wrote:

“President Trump is a kind, wonderful, gracious, thoughtful, enthusiastic, and hardworking man. I wish more Americans appreciated him. No one will ever make America great the way he has and continues to.

It was an honor to work for him.”

People online were quick to pounce on the grovelling tone.

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