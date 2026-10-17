News donald trump Katie Zacharia
Fired press secretary Katie Zacharia posted a grovelling thank you to Donald Trump, proving there’s truly no end to the humiliation when you associate with him
It seems there’s no end of the humiliation for fired White House press secretary Katie Zacharia.
The hapless spokesperson was fired on Friday after just five disastrous days in the job.
And, presumably trying to stay on the mercurial president’s good side and/or land a job somewhere else within the lucrative Trump media ecosystem, Zacharia posted this message on Twitter/X after her unceremonious sacking.
President Trump is a kind, wonderful, gracious, thoughtful, enthusiastic, and hardworking man. I wish more Americans appreciated him. No one will ever make America great the way he has and continues to.
It was an honor to work for him. https://t.co/Tp4NizrhE2
— Katie Zacharia (@KatieZacharia) October 17, 2026
She wrote:
“President Trump is a kind, wonderful, gracious, thoughtful, enthusiastic, and hardworking man. I wish more Americans appreciated him. No one will ever make America great the way he has and continues to.
It was an honor to work for him.”
Thank you, President Trump, for hosting my family and me in the Oval Office and for the generous gifts you gave my children on my son’s birthday. It was an unforgettable honor. https://t.co/Ng3ty8vLpu
— Katie Zacharia (@KatieZacharia) October 17, 2026
People online were quick to pounce on the grovelling tone.