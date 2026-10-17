Fired press secretary Katie Zacharia posted a grovelling thank you to Donald Trump, proving there’s truly no end to the humiliation when you associate with him

News donald trump Katie Zacharia

It seems there’s no end of the humiliation for fired White House press secretary Katie Zacharia.

The hapless spokesperson was fired on Friday after just five disastrous days in the job.

And, presumably trying to stay on the mercurial president’s good side and/or land a job somewhere else within the lucrative Trump media ecosystem, Zacharia posted this message on Twitter/X after her unceremonious sacking.

President Trump is a kind, wonderful, gracious, thoughtful, enthusiastic, and hardworking man. I wish more Americans appreciated him. No one will ever make America great the way he has and continues to. It was an honor to work for him. https://t.co/Tp4NizrhE2 — Katie Zacharia (@KatieZacharia) October 17, 2026

She wrote:

“President Trump is a kind, wonderful, gracious, thoughtful, enthusiastic, and hardworking man. I wish more Americans appreciated him. No one will ever make America great the way he has and continues to. It was an honor to work for him.”

Thank you, President Trump, for hosting my family and me in the Oval Office and for the generous gifts you gave my children on my son’s birthday. It was an unforgettable honor. https://t.co/Ng3ty8vLpu — Katie Zacharia (@KatieZacharia) October 17, 2026

People online were quick to pounce on the grovelling tone.

1. Stormy Daniels worked with him longer — Raytron (@Raytron8944) October 17, 2026

2. nothing but love for the pedophile who just fired me ♥️ https://t.co/s3t25EU8Eb — matt bernstein (@mattxiv) October 17, 2026

3. Girl you worked for him for 5 days. 😂 https://t.co/xVERvaORAU — Winter (@MsWinterrrr) October 17, 2026

4. Stormy spent more time under Trump 🤣🤣😂 https://t.co/QbqNGE9KeL — Miss Chief 🤨 (@Midge1415) October 17, 2026

5. Go back to practicing law Oh wait 😭 https://t.co/wZovqLQSdi — David Leavitt 🎲🎮🧙‍♂️🌈 (@DavidLeavitt) October 17, 2026

6. Oh my fucking god I hate what fucking cowards these people are it’s so pathetic https://t.co/AFnOJyhAj6 — evan loves worf (@esjesjesj) October 17, 2026

7. I thought she was “transitioning” to a new position? https://t.co/2sV7JMfoE2 — Judd Legum (@JuddLegum) October 17, 2026

8. Rest now, sister. We have the watch, and we’ll see you in Valhalla. https://t.co/kizHiBHVVj — Coach Lew (@CoachLewGrizz) October 17, 2026

9. worshipping the guy that fired you… only in 2026 america would this be making headlines. https://t.co/t6mCeHM50v — ZACH 🇵🇸 (@cozyplup) October 17, 2026

10. This is the kind of Tweet you get from someone who just got a fat cheque after signing an NDA. https://t.co/5RnTX6v5JX — Unbranded (@Unbranded63) October 17, 2026

11. I mean, can you even consider five days “working for him”? He embarrassed you and you’re still praising him. That’s sad. — Brian Krassenstein (@krassenstein) October 17, 2026

12. You worked for him?

That’s like saying I worked at the nail salon because I went in for a pedicure one time. 😂 — Jo (@JoJoFromJerz) October 17, 2026

13. “It was an honor to work for him.” You took three questions over 14 minutes. I spend more time/energy putting on my fitted sheet than you did in the WH press briefing room. — Mason (@masonisonx) October 17, 2026