Politics fail Fox News Katie Zacharia

Trump’s new press secretary Katie Zacharia is so bad she doesn’t even know what the Daily Mail is

Saul Hutson. Updated October 16th, 2026

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It’s been a rough first week for Donald Trump’s latest hand-picked, bleached blonde Press Secretary.

Katie Zacharia came out of the gates firing on no cylinders, stumbling through an awkwardly pre-written speech that she couldn’t deliver without reading word-for-word, avoiding eye contact at all costs.

Things went so poorly, the White House decided it was a good idea to prop Katie up with some good press on their home network, Fox News.

It might’ve made things worse.

Her most egregious answer of the session came when she was asked about only engaging with conservative media outlets.

‘I took several questions. They’ve said I only took questions from conservative outlets. However the Daily Mail is not known to be a conservative outlet or to be friendly to conservatives so I do challenge that narrative.’

Absolutely hatstand. And for those out there with strong stomachs, here is the entire appearance:

The replies had a field day picking apart her disastrous follow-up to her disastrous debut.

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