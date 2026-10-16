Trump’s new press secretary Katie Zacharia is so bad she doesn’t even know what the Daily Mail is

Politics fail Fox News Katie Zacharia

It’s been a rough first week for Donald Trump’s latest hand-picked, bleached blonde Press Secretary.

Katie Zacharia came out of the gates firing on no cylinders, stumbling through an awkwardly pre-written speech that she couldn’t deliver without reading word-for-word, avoiding eye contact at all costs.

Things went so poorly, the White House decided it was a good idea to prop Katie up with some good press on their home network, Fox News.

It might’ve made things worse.

oh my god this interview was a disaster for Zacharia. I’ve never seen Hannity do someone who works for Trump like this https://t.co/osDWNgZ8Hw — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) October 16, 2026

Her most egregious answer of the session came when she was asked about only engaging with conservative media outlets.

Zacharia: They have said I only took questions from conservative outlets. However, The Daily Mail is not known to be a conservative outlet or friendly to conservatives https://t.co/55lRSfGUQE — Acyn (@Acyn) October 16, 2026

‘I took several questions. They’ve said I only took questions from conservative outlets. However the Daily Mail is not known to be a conservative outlet or to be friendly to conservatives so I do challenge that narrative.’

Absolutely hatstand. And for those out there with strong stomachs, here is the entire appearance:

I have a feeling Donald Trump called Sean Hannity and told him to assassinate her. And he did. This is the entire interview with the soon to be fired Katie Zacharia. It’s worth it. https://t.co/lBBkGcM7vO — Evan (@daviddunn177) October 16, 2026

The replies had a field day picking apart her disastrous follow-up to her disastrous debut.

1. I’m starting to think she might not be very good at this. https://t.co/BP9K7JA19D — Mark Wallace (@wallaceme) October 16, 2026

2. “The Daily Mail is not known to be Conservative”. God this is a train wreck.

😂 https://t.co/CrNoDCSedv — Brendan May (@bmay) October 16, 2026

3. However bad you think this is gonna be it is somehow worse https://t.co/6DwI4ZQZzx — JEFF (@jeffisrael25) October 16, 2026

4. She basically admitted the Trump administration hires people the same way a toddler picks his favorite cartoon. https://t.co/7WT8LK29GV — Alex Cole (@acnewsitics) October 15, 2026

5. They were not retweets. She claimed to be a corporate lawyer multiple times. If she can’t even handle a Hannity interview, she is in for a rough ride… https://t.co/f3TkFWubJD — MeidasTouch (@MeidasTouch) October 16, 2026

6. Honey, it’s called the Daily Heil in the UK. — Eleanor Lavish (@UnderaLavish) October 16, 2026