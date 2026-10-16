Trump’s press secretary Katie Zacharia has been fired after just five disastrous days in the job, and of all the glorious responses, let’s give the final word to Anthony Scaramucci

News donald trump Katie Zacharia MAGA

It was too good – and by “good”, we mean absolutely, unfathomably bad – to last.

White House press secretary Katie Zacharia has reportedly been fired – just five days into a job for which she was comically unqualified.

On Friday night, Fox News started reporting that Zacharia was “transitioning out” of the role – wording you just have to love considering she’d barely had time to transition into the job.

BREAKING: Katie Zacharia ‘transitioning out’ of job as Trump’s press secretary, senior White House official tells @pdoocy https://t.co/FJb9QCZwZh — Fox News (@FoxNews) October 16, 2026

President Donald Trump has fired Katie Zacharia as press secretary, advisers to the president said, ending her turbulent week-long stint as the White House’s top spokesperson. https://t.co/qtJRQSqDOz https://t.co/4wOOo98eQz — CNN (@CNN) October 16, 2026

To say Zacharia had an unedifying start to her brief tenure as press secretary is an understatement. Her first briefing on *checks notes* Tuesday was derided the world over – even inviting comparison to Liz Truss’ lettuce-measured reign of terror as British prime minister.

In recent days, Zacharia also faced questions over her legal qualifications after being forced to admit she did not pass the bar exam.

President Trump is a kind, wonderful, gracious, thoughtful, enthusiastic, and hardworking man. I wish more Americans appreciated him. No one will ever make America great the way he has and continues to. It was an honor to work for him. https://t.co/Tp4NizrhE2 — Katie Zacharia (@KatieZacharia) October 17, 2026

Zacharia didn’t even last as long as Anthony Scaramucci, who memorably lasted 10 days as White House spokesperson in 2017.

Records are made to be broken. But I take no pleasure in other people’s pain. — Anthony Scaramucci (@Scaramucci) October 16, 2026

1. Katie Zacharia this week pic.twitter.com/XRMd1RnOxs — Gen Z Cynic (@ZCynic54589) October 16, 2026

2. SHE DIDN’T EVEN LAST HALF A SCARAMUCCI https://t.co/q3C33qiVQK — Amygator Redux 🐊 (@AmygatorRedux) October 16, 2026

3. We’re gonna have to start calling it a Zacharia instead of a Scaramucci. — Quadcarl (@Quadcarl) October 16, 2026

4. Did she ever really “transition in”?? https://t.co/1fXQYk2E4I — Ally Sammarco (@Ally_Sammarco) October 16, 2026

5. “your package will be arriving in 3-5 business days, otherwise known as one zacharia” https://t.co/7dDeAbscoe — emilie (@emiliepfrank) October 16, 2026

6. 1 Zacharia = 0.4 Scaramuccis https://t.co/sHHjZZuXWv — Amygator Redux 🐊 (@AmygatorRedux) October 16, 2026

7. At least Katie Zacharia has her career as a lawyer to fall back on. — Alex Cole (@acnewsitics) October 16, 2026

8. I really think President Trump should give Katie Zacharia another chance — George Conway ⚖️🇺🇸 (@gtconway3d) October 16, 2026

9. “Honestly, if I were you, I’d reconsider," President Trump says he told Katie Zacharia today. "Katie, do you need this? I don't think you need this," he said he told her. — Kaitlan Collins (@kaitlancollins) October 16, 2026

10. Katie Zacharia lasted five days. I've had leftovers survive longer in my refrigerator. https://t.co/VDwc51MJJ5 — Alex Cole (@acnewsitics) October 16, 2026

11. I’m told Trump was embarrassed by the coverage of Zacharia’s briefing and when he polled other aides about her, Zacharia had few allies willing to stand up for her or defend her performance. The main reason he rushed to select her after growing irritated with how long the process… — Kaitlan Collins (@kaitlancollins) October 16, 2026

14. My periods last longer than this woman did https://t.co/R2pX61hgNU — Laura Bassett (@LEBassett) October 16, 2026