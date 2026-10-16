News donald trump Katie Zacharia MAGA

Trump’s press secretary Katie Zacharia has been fired after just five disastrous days in the job, and of all the glorious responses, let’s give the final word to Anthony Scaramucci

Michael White. Updated October 17th, 2026

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It was too good – and by “good”, we mean absolutely, unfathomably bad – to last.

White House press secretary Katie Zacharia has reportedly been fired – just five days into a job for which she was comically unqualified.

On Friday night, Fox News started reporting that Zacharia was “transitioning out” of the role – wording you just have to love considering she’d barely had time to transition into the job.

To say Zacharia had an unedifying start to her brief tenure as press secretary is an understatement. Her first briefing on *checks notes* Tuesday was derided the world over – even inviting comparison to Liz Truss’ lettuce-measured reign of terror as British prime minister.

In recent days, Zacharia also faced questions over her legal qualifications after being forced to admit she did not pass the bar exam.

Zacharia didn’t even last as long as Anthony Scaramucci, who memorably lasted 10 days as White House spokesperson in 2017.

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