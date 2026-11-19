US donald trump vladimir putin
Trump’s mortifying fangirling over his ‘friend’ Putin may take the Fifa Prize for Pure Cringe – 19 horrified reactions
It’s probably an oversight that the Trump grift machine hasn’t produced a set of trading cards featuring great dictators of the world, in which he poses with some of the worst humans on the political scene.
He could have added a couple of those cards to the collection on Wednesday, when he arrived at the APEC Summit, where he was soon schmoozing with Presidents Xi and Putin.
Trump 🤝 Putin 🤝 Xi https://t.co/ULBvmZd3Z5
— Trump War Room (@TrumpWarRoom) November 18, 2026
Getty captured his delight at spotting his fave, Putin. It didn’t go down too well with – well, most people.
Absolutely disgusting
(📷: Iori Sagisawa/AFP via Getty) https://t.co/xBJfraWUsq
— Republicans against Trump (@RpsAgainstTrump) November 18, 2026
Ronald Reagan is rolling over in his grave!
— Sophia A. Nelson (@IAmSophiaNelson) November 18, 2026
President Xi didn’t quite roll out the red carpet for his Russian counterpart, shoving him into a less prestigious position for the group photo.
Loooool 😂
So much for Putin getting that glorious photo op alongside Trump and Xi, perfect for 20 seconds of breathless Russian TV propaganda about “one of the three superpowers dividing up the world among themselves.”
Putin was shown his place. Just look at his face 😄
And knowing just how meticulous Chinese diplomacy is about protocol, symbolism, and the smallest details, I seriously doubt any of this was accidental. https://t.co/03UmNuUD5S
— Illia Ponomarenko 🇺🇦 (@IAPonomarenko) November 18, 2026
However, Donald Trump’s pathetic fangirling made up for the Chinese chill. Watch this exchange.
Trump points and Putin and says, "Who is he?"
(Here’s full footage of the brief media availability ahead of their meeting) https://t.co/q48ZDfQ4KL
— Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) November 19, 2026
Anybody who didn’t expect Dozy Donald to slip straight into brown-nosing mode hasn’t been paying attention, but the lack of surprise didn’t save him from an internet drubbing.