US donald trump vladimir putin

It’s probably an oversight that the Trump grift machine hasn’t produced a set of trading cards featuring great dictators of the world, in which he poses with some of the worst humans on the political scene.

He could have added a couple of those cards to the collection on Wednesday, when he arrived at the APEC Summit, where he was soon schmoozing with Presidents Xi and Putin.

Trump 🤝 Putin 🤝 Xi https://t.co/ULBvmZd3Z5 — Trump War Room (@TrumpWarRoom) November 18, 2026

Getty captured his delight at spotting his fave, Putin. It didn’t go down too well with – well, most people.

Absolutely disgusting (📷: Iori Sagisawa/AFP via Getty) https://t.co/xBJfraWUsq — Republicans against Trump (@RpsAgainstTrump) November 18, 2026

Ronald Reagan is rolling over in his grave! — Sophia A. Nelson (@IAmSophiaNelson) November 18, 2026

President Xi didn’t quite roll out the red carpet for his Russian counterpart, shoving him into a less prestigious position for the group photo.

Loooool 😂 So much for Putin getting that glorious photo op alongside Trump and Xi, perfect for 20 seconds of breathless Russian TV propaganda about “one of the three superpowers dividing up the world among themselves.” Putin was shown his place. Just look at his face 😄 And knowing just how meticulous Chinese diplomacy is about protocol, symbolism, and the smallest details, I seriously doubt any of this was accidental. https://t.co/03UmNuUD5S — Illia Ponomarenko 🇺🇦 (@IAPonomarenko) November 18, 2026

However, Donald Trump’s pathetic fangirling made up for the Chinese chill. Watch this exchange.

Trump points and Putin and says, "Who is he?" (Here’s full footage of the brief media availability ahead of their meeting) https://t.co/q48ZDfQ4KL — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) November 19, 2026

Anybody who didn’t expect Dozy Donald to slip straight into brown-nosing mode hasn’t been paying attention, but the lack of surprise didn’t save him from an internet drubbing.

1. Breaking:Trump meets his line manager for 1 to 1 as managing director looks on. pic.twitter.com/Bd5wQhJTjb — Mark Hammond (@MarkHam80780803) November 18, 2026

2. The most brazenly traitorous clip of a president in American history. pic.twitter.com/GJIzgT7s0d — Adam Mockler (@adammocklerr) November 19, 2026

3. Putin's staff had to stop Trump from touching Putin for too long, the US president had a difficult time letting go of his true love. pic.twitter.com/RiRNZJtPOw — Anonymous (@YourAnonCentral) November 18, 2026

4. MAGA spent years telling us Democrats hate America and now we’re watching the guy you voted for call Vladimir Putin his fucking friend. https://t.co/XwEIVRYpyV — Jamie Bonkiewicz (@JamieBonkiewicz) November 19, 2026

5. I know there’s a lot going on right now but we should take a moment to acknowledge how rare it is to have the world’s top 3 dictators together in one place. Worst throuple ever. — NoelCaslerComedy (@caslernoel) November 18, 2026

6. WTF WTF WTF https://t.co/Jl99qKZAq7 — Ben Meiselas (@meiselasb) November 19, 2026

7. Putin and Xi take turns grabbing the U.S. by the pussy. pic.twitter.com/PQsPwn6sKZ — Molly Ploofkins (@Mollyploofkins) November 18, 2026

8. 🥴It’s still just bizarre to watch an American President, looking like a kid in a candy store not being able to contain his excitement of standing next to his favorite dictators and be touching his most beloved war criminal again! How can anyone in Europe see this and still… pic.twitter.com/PQRk9fuvlB — Їne Back Їversen (@IneBackIversen) November 18, 2026

9. 1) imagine being proud of this.

2) imagine believing that you should be proud of this.

3) using the Russian propaganda channel is the perfect touch https://t.co/NYdKNlwggy — S.V. Dáte (@svdate) November 18, 2026