It’s not been a great day for Laurence Fox who was arrested and lost his job at GB News – 13 smoking responses

It was a day to forget for Laurence Fox but very much one to remember for everyone else after he was arrested by police and sacked by GB News. Not simultaneously, but almost.

Live now @LozzaFox is having his house searched by the police. pic.twitter.com/S6DVjWLXe7 — The Reclaim Party (@thereclaimparty) October 4, 2023

Well, they do say things come in threes.

And while the man himself was unusually quiet on Twitter (at the time of writing) there was no shortage of comment from elsewhere. These people surely said it best.

Laurence Fox has been arrested on suspicion of conspiring to commit criminal damage to ULEZ cameras. I can also confirm that he has been charged with the crime of doing a terrible impersonation of Andrew Tate. pic.twitter.com/LNozcmi05i — Supertanskiii (@supertanskiii) October 4, 2023

Laurence Fox Tuesday: “Here’s me saying I’m going to do something illegal, I’d be HAPPY to be arrested”. Laurence Fox Wednesday: “Oh my god, I can’t believe they’re arresting me!” — Sir Jim Cognito OBE (@JimCognito2016) October 4, 2023

Fox: What crimes have I committed?? (police unmount his guitars from the walls and seal them in evidence bags) https://t.co/L44Mf5ci2L — TheIainDuncanSmiths (@TheIDSmiths) October 4, 2023

Laurence Fox has been arrested pic.twitter.com/xTHKn6c5e4 — Grace (@graceyldn) October 4, 2023

These days, you can’t even threaten to commit criminal damage against traffic safety cameras…. https://t.co/aOrQhJUooM — James Doleman (@jamesdoleman) October 4, 2023

I am determined to wait & find out what the actual legal justification & cause for this search might be before I permit myself to laugh like a drain. https://t.co/07YsJymwNU — Ally Fogg (@AllyFogg) October 4, 2023

New episode of Lewis just dropped. https://t.co/6xywMMBIE2 — HENRY MORRIS (@secrettory12) October 4, 2023

First they came for their own toxic presenters, and I did not speak out — because I was too busy laughing my head off. ~AA https://t.co/auCucsgSfW — Best for Britain (@BestForBritain) October 4, 2023

It’s another great day not to be Laurence Fox pic.twitter.com/H4jdYgOPCc — James Felton (@JimMFelton) October 4, 2023

Laurence Fox is the textbook definition of f**k around and find out pic.twitter.com/KufFEu8Onx — GB News Spin Room (@GBNewsSpin) October 4, 2023

Laurence Fox sacked and arrested on the same day pic.twitter.com/KiJ146XNVc — Scott Chegg (@buckfastbadlad) October 4, 2023

I love cancel culture — Robbie Scowls (@RScowler) October 4, 2023

First, they came for Tommy Robinson, and I did not speak out Then they came for Katie Hopkins and I did not speak out. Then they came for Laurence Fox, and I said, “ya fucking dancer.. I’ve been waiting forever for this walloper!” — Dani Anslow (@IndyOnSkye) October 4, 2023

