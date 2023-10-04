Celebrity

It’s not been a great day for Laurence Fox who was arrested and lost his job at GB News – 13 smoking responses

Poke Staff. Updated October 4th, 2023

It was a day to forget for Laurence Fox but very much one to remember for everyone else after he was arrested by police and sacked by GB News. Not simultaneously, but almost.

First this happened.

Then this happened.

And finally, this happened.

Well, they do say things come in threes.

And while the man himself was unusually quiet on Twitter (at the time of writing) there was no shortage of comment from elsewhere. These people surely said it best.

