Weird World

A tenant’s landlord pulled the plug on the electricity to combat a 5G conspiracy theory and it’s today’s most jaw-dropping thing

John Plunkett. Updated October 4th, 2023

Latest in an occasional series, conspiracy theorist of the week is surely this landlord who was so concerned by an anti-vaxxer 5G conspiracy theory (they’ll turn you into a zombie, don’t you know!) they turned the electricity off.

Not only their electricity but everyone else’s who lives in his properties as well.

It’s a series of texts that was shared by Redditor gamesarealliknow , a tenant in the US who asked: ‘Is my landlord allowed to do this?’

It went wildly viral after it was shared by @MattBinder over on Twitter and it’s today’s most jaw-dropping thing.

And here is that exchange in full.

Extraordinary scenes.

Just in case you were wondering about what on earth people could have been worried about …

And here are just a few of the things people said in response.

See you on the other side (of the apocalypse).

Source Twitter @MattBinder Reddit u/gamesarealliknow