A tenant’s landlord pulled the plug on the electricity to combat a 5G conspiracy theory and it’s today’s most jaw-dropping thing

Latest in an occasional series, conspiracy theorist of the week is surely this landlord who was so concerned by an anti-vaxxer 5G conspiracy theory (they’ll turn you into a zombie, don’t you know!) they turned the electricity off.

Not only their electricity but everyone else’s who lives in his properties as well.

It’s a series of texts that was shared by Redditor gamesarealliknow , a tenant in the US who asked: ‘Is my landlord allowed to do this?’

It went wildly viral after it was shared by @MattBinder over on Twitter and it’s today’s most jaw-dropping thing.

Reddit user claims his landlord announced that he's going to turn the power off for hours in his building on October 4 why? because his landlord believes in this insane anti-vaxxer 5G conspiracy theory about how the emergency alert test tomorrow will turn us all into zombies https://t.co/rb4KQSpuPR pic.twitter.com/ZavuIXrmUL — Matt Binder (@MattBinder) October 3, 2023

And here is that exchange in full.

Extraordinary scenes.

Just in case you were wondering about what on earth people could have been worried about …

Melinda, a freedom convoy supporter, warns everyone of a signal that will hurt us on Oct 4 to 5. This signal will allegedly come from the 5G towers across Canada She is asking everyone to surround themself with aluminum to protect from the signals. pic.twitter.com/egk0ou8YcW — JB (@cdnpoli101) September 24, 2023

And here are just a few of the things people said in response.

I wonder if the tenants can sue him for any damages? Yes. Why? This wouldn't be a legitimate reason to turn off power to paying people. Also, if this is a business place, he costed millions to his tenants, which will cause him to lose everything. — King Áed™ (@KingAodh) October 3, 2023

Remember today is the end of the world… again https://t.co/cHjf9lNQSs — Otto English (@Otto_English) October 4, 2023

it's 2023 and so many people in developed countries decide to remain in middle ages — bj_cat 10 (@bjcat10tv) October 3, 2023

imagine getting to be the lawyer who the tenant hires in this case https://t.co/2tNEVh7KQa — Isi (isibb.bsky.social) (@Isi_baehr) October 3, 2023

Personally, I’m looking forward to zombie Wednesday. Just hope the boss lets me use sick leave. — Mr. Fungi (@Mister_Fun_Guy) October 3, 2023

how do we actually solve this embedded a level of institutional distrust. these people are fried https://t.co/1qKpBKdbxh — ⛏️Graham Hancock Destroyer Nax (@WheatPM) October 4, 2023

when absolutely nothing happens: "well folks, obviously the deep state woke mind virus establishment was able to catch onto our warnings and managed to hold off on the grand awakening just yet. this simply proves how right we've been and how we must be 100x as vigilant now" — watkin comma kevin (@thatKevinGuy) October 3, 2023

the funniest thing is that it was posted to a pro-landlord subreddit, and all the people there are like, "how is this guy smart enough to be a landlord?" fellas, i've got some bad news about your "profession" https://t.co/kdKyYPR5iR — binp (@the_binp) October 3, 2023

He's predicting an event of massive proportions but also thinks everything will be back to normal after 2 hours…haha. — A Rock (@King_Doppopolis) October 3, 2023

See you on the other side (of the apocalypse).

Source Twitter @MattBinder Reddit u/gamesarealliknow