This gun advocate’s comeback was not the slam dunk he thought it was and it’s a proper jaw-dropper

Once more to the world of @TheGoodLiars, the the American political comedy duo of Jason Selvig and Davram Stiefler who you can follow on Twitter here.

This time they’re putting America’s love of guns under the microscope. Specially, this guy, a gun advocate whose comeback wasn’t the slam dunk he thought it was.

Talked to this gun advocate who says you can’t fight fire with water. pic.twitter.com/3fE9ESXoH9 — The Good Liars (@TheGoodLiars) October 5, 2023

Ready. Aim. Dire.

I’m quite amazed at how smug this guy looks when he delivers the zinger that…you can’t fight fire with water. https://t.co/Lysw5CgYe0 — Clare Heath-McIvor ([email protected]) (@clare_mcivor) October 5, 2023

The moment of realisation at the end. — Zayne Paisley (@ZaynePaisley) October 6, 2023

Are MAGAs brainwashed or braindead? https://t.co/1BpMjBN275 — Lynda hates GOP thugs (@IvanasStairCam) October 5, 2023

The Dunning-Kruger Effect is off the chain on this one — Alavei9 ️✨ (@Alavei9) October 5, 2023

You can't fight paper with scissors… https://t.co/h9gD4rSD9m — CaterinaCat (@CaterinaCatK) October 5, 2023

To conclude …

