This guy who told his fiancee she was only interested in his money got just what was coming to him and it’s magnificent

Life Am I The Asshole relationships

In an ever more uncertain and troublesome world, it’s always reassuring when someone gets exactly what was coming to them.

And this tale of a woman whose fiancee wouldn’t stop suggesting she was only interested in her money is a small but supremely satisfying example of that.

She went on the subReddit ‘Am I The Asshole’ just to double check she’d done the right thing and, boy, had she done the right thing.

It went viral on Twitter after it was shared by @thechosenberg and best have a read for yourself.

Bro got salary mogged and couldn’t take it pic.twitter.com/9b9hgEGPqT — rosey (@thechosenberg) April 3, 2024

And here it is in full!

And the internet replied as one.

homie is literally a little bitch to complain about that when this queen is the one bringing home the bacon. sad little man — Shegen – all banks are insolvent (@shegenerates) April 3, 2024

He 100% deserved it. It’s crazy how in the face of all evidence to the contrary, men will still hold on to this narrative that women are going to take all of their money. They need to believe this so badly bc they know 9/10 times it’s the man extracting more value than he gives https://t.co/6T10NNI5Oh — RFH‍ ⬛️ (Doctor) (@hollowearthterf) April 3, 2024

Jeez, after he was constantly badgering her about divorce Can’t take the heat get out of the kitchen — Solve problems, build things (@SolveBuild) April 3, 2024

Men: constantly worried about women taking their money that they do not have https://t.co/xBgu3TGpYP — Pistachio (@HarleyShah) April 4, 2024

She’s absolutely right. If he is thinking nonstop about divorce as early as this, he should not be getting married — Ericus Cartmanicus Aurelius (@CartmanAurelius) April 3, 2024

“You need six pack abs, a six figure salary, and a Porsche before women will even talk to you. Hypergamy bro it’s just science” Actual women: https://t.co/LOcE2U5PHG — george (@idobadtakes) April 3, 2024

Women, generally, are not nearly as hung up on a man’s income as the man himself is, despite the common redpill narrative. Men often can’t handle not being a “provider”. — Eli (@Eli_B_Again) April 3, 2024

She makes more than him and he doesn’t believe in prenups. Girl. https://t.co/T42ENiO8dQ pic.twitter.com/QUlKrojZQ5 — Simply TC (@BienSur_JeTaime) April 4, 2024

3x lol i wasnt ready — Nick Kao (@yeuology) April 3, 2024

This is what the online manosphere has done to men in it. Lol she should get a prenup in favor of her, because he’s clearly worried about divorce so she should be too. https://t.co/LhQgQ6iE76 — Anna Katherine ☀️ (@TheFoxMatriarch) April 3, 2024

who the hell brings that up constantly to someone they are gonna marry. weird af. — rj (@rj) April 3, 2024

And finally, at the risk of being a little bit niche …

Wait, this is the woman from the Cut article isn’t it — Noah Smith (@Noahpinion) April 4, 2024

Ah yes, this person!

READ MORE

The hilarious comic timing of this ‘dog behaving badly’ is sheer perfection (wait for it!)

Source @thechosenberg Image Unsplash Sandy Millar