The glorious takedown of this ‘Ricky Gervais’ romance scammer is beautifully done

You’ll probably already know the work of Becky Holmes – @deathtospinach on Twitter – who is a past master at putting romance (or indeed any) scammers precisely in their place.

Becky has a book out featuring some of her finest exploits, featuring cover quotes by the likes of author Jane Fallon.

I’m absolutely BURSTING with pride to show off the final cover and back of my book – both of which now include extracts from some of the incredible reviews I’ve been so lucky to receive I wrote the back myself so if you like the sound of it and you haven’t already, get on and… pic.twitter.com/vJmJn6Xug1 — Becky Holmes hates spinach (@deathtospinach) November 2, 2023

And we mention Jane Fallon in particular because she’s married to Ricky Gervais and you’ll never guess who’s been bothering Becky over on Twitter.

Yes, it’s Ricky Gervais. Not that Ricky Gervais, obviously. And it’s a classic of the genre.

I had no idea that @JaneFallon abuses @rickygervais but here it is in Ricky’s own words I tried to release him from his misery but my NayPal account wasn’t working and I accidentally called him an arsehole This is going to cause me sleepless nights but Ricky, I WILL find a way… pic.twitter.com/iZl6Ag9uHD — Becky Holmes hates spinach (@deathtospinach) November 3, 2023

And here’s their exchange in full.

You smashed it girlie, 8 different ways to say Riccccccckkkkkay! — Jane Russell (@JaneRus96694746) November 3, 2023

I do hope you're writing a sequel to your book… I suggest 'Ricky Gervais doesn't love you either ' as a working title! — C4R0LE (@C4R013256) November 3, 2023

Haha but he clearly does! — Becky Holmes hates spinach (@deathtospinach) November 3, 2023

“Oh my God!

You called me an arsehole.”

Ricky Gervais. Too late to add to the cover? — gin (@ginfw) November 3, 2023

I can’t help feeling this has gone horribly wrong. Experts say that miscommunication is at the heart of many relationship problems. If I may say so, Rebecca, do you think you might be projecting your own bad experiences onto the grammatically-challenged and genteel Mr Gervais? — Bernard Gray (@BernardGray4) November 3, 2023

How DARE you imply such a thing! I'm outraged and I'm going to suggest to the palace that they strip you of your knighthood for uttering such slander! — Becky Holmes hates spinach (@deathtospinach) November 3, 2023

And in the unlikely event you don’t already, follow @deathtospinach on Twitter here.

