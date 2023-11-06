Life

The glorious takedown of this ‘Ricky Gervais’ romance scammer is beautifully done

Poke Staff. Updated November 6th, 2023

You’ll probably already know the work of Becky Holmes – @deathtospinach on Twitter – who is a past master at putting romance (or indeed any) scammers precisely in their place.

Becky has a book out featuring some of her finest exploits, featuring cover quotes by the likes of author Jane Fallon.

And we mention Jane Fallon in particular because she’s married to Ricky Gervais and you’ll never guess who’s been bothering Becky over on Twitter.

Yes, it’s Ricky Gervais. Not that Ricky Gervais, obviously. And it’s a classic of the genre.

And here’s their exchange in full.

Boom.

