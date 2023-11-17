This Question Time woman killed Jacob Rees-Mogg with compassion and the look on his face says it all

Politics

A ray of light shone through on BBC1’s Question Time on Thursday night and it’s not often we write that.

In a discussion of the government’s immigration policy and their failed (and outrageous) Rwanda scheme, came this contribution from one particular woman in the audience.

And it’s 49 seconds very well spent.

General vibe from the audience tonight has been ‘Push the boats back mid Channel’ or (yes honestly) ‘Stab the boats!’ Then this lady spoke ‘There’s been so much effort put in for this Rwanda policy to work, when it doesn’t even deal with the root cause of the problem’#bbcqt pic.twitter.com/kfLGuWCawE — Camilla Pearce (@pearceyp78) November 16, 2023

‘You know how stressful moving house is .,. Just think what situation the people would be in … They’re not just moving house … They’re taking their families … They’re walking for miles … ‘Should we really be addressing that agony with policies of fear … Or should we be looking with compassion thinking what can we do so people don’t have to leave their homes’

Thoughts and prayers for Jacob Rees-Mogg, killed with kindness on live TV.

Here’s the woman herself …

This is me! I am the lady in the middle with the glasses https://t.co/uCp7mO4MJO — Sophia Vahdati – Writer (@SophiaVahdati) November 16, 2023

… and just a few of the many things people were saying about it.

This person represents the Britain I’d fly a flag for. Bravo. pic.twitter.com/HOoNMp2tnk — Brendan May (@bmay) November 17, 2023

Thank you for speaking Sophia. You were brilliant!! — Camilla Pearce (@pearceyp78) November 16, 2023

A voice of reason among those who want to push the boats back or even stab the boats in France#ToriesOut497 #SunakOut387 #GeneralElectionNow #Sunackered #UnitedAgainstTheTories https://t.co/FBzB2TYMju — dave lawrence (@dave43law) November 16, 2023

Bloody well said. Many agreed with you, as do I. — Ted Smith #BrexitBrokeBritain (@TedUrchin) November 17, 2023

This compassionate young woman won spontaneous applause. A few minutes before another woman suggest we push the boats back to France – so Shameful!#bbcqt https://t.co/2NDseDRuef — Wren (@Wrenjh) November 16, 2023

Perfect and beautifully spoken. And well done for making JRM squirm. — ⚫ Tricotwister (@tricotwister) November 16, 2023

An argument we hear depressingly little of, because the conversation has been dragged so far to the right by vicious no-marks who want to look after our own by confiscating tents. https://t.co/atfU2PK9NW — HENRY MORRIS – MINISTER FOR COMMON SENSE (@mrhenrymorris) November 17, 2023

And finally, over to spoof Tory MP, Sir Michael Take.

#bbcqt

This horrendous communist openly insulting Jacob Rees Mogg is sickening.

Moggy, ever the kind gentleman, takes it on the chin.

The violent Linekerist, Pro Tent Vorderism of this woman is shocking.

It’s utter batsh*t!

How could the BBC allow this?pic.twitter.com/DEn2Z4blYh — Sir Michael Take CBE (@MichaelTakeMP) November 17, 2023

