21 fascinating favourite ‘brand new sentences’ found in the wild

Reddit’s r/BrandNewSentence forum allows people to share sentences, or short phrases, that they’re confident have never been used before.

As their description puts it –

‘For sentences never before written, found in the wild.’

Some of these examples are pretty wild – and certainly unique.

1. Frustrated dad uses his 6ft son to shame council into fixing deep pothole



2. Corgi-sized meteor as heavy as 4 baby elephants hit Texas



3. Teachers seize disco equipment from 12-year-old boy who hosted rave in school toilets



4. Tis I, Mandick the titty smithy



5. It’s like being waterboarded with turquoise cement



6. In Poznan, Poland, eight clams get to decide if people in the city get water or not



7. De-nazi the skeletons



8. A bare-chested man with two raccoons on his head



9. Y’all be like the vegans of gaming



(Via) 10. A slap in the face to the Pez community



(Via)

11. Illegal underground grandma karaoke bars



