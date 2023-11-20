Donald Trump reminded fans of that NSFW Russian ‘golden showers’ rumour at a rally – as you do

US

Back in 2016, a former British Intelligence officer named Christopher Steele compiled a dossier detailing Donald Trump‘s alleged connections in Russia.

He included details of a rumour that the – at that time – Presidential hopeful had hired prostitutes to urinate on a bed in the Moscow Ritz-Carlton which had previously been slept in by the Obamas.

Trump has consistently denied the allegations and, despite claims that the incident was filnmed, no footage has ever been verified. He has, however, brought up the topic several times, including at a campaign rally in Iowa.

Trump tells the voters of Iowa that he’s not into golden showers pic.twitter.com/bLp0sqLMWW — Acyn (@Acyn) November 18, 2023

“You think that was good that night to go up and tell my wife ‘It’s not true darling, I love you very much, it’s not true.’?” “Actually, that one she didn’t believe because she said, ‘he’s a germophobe, he’s not into that, you know.’ He’s not into ‘golden showers’ as they say.”

It simply put the accusations back into the Twitter consciousness.

1.

I always argued for taking the Steele dossier with a lot of skepticism, but five years of denying that you're into golden showers does not really seem like a good way of convincing people you're not into golden showers. https://t.co/VoZMe7iFoc — Tom Nichols (@RadioFreeTom) November 19, 2023

2.

Trump 2024: I may have 91 felony charges, six bankruptcies, four criminal indictments, three wives, and two impeachments, but I’m not into golden showers. https://t.co/9zZ17npSNA — Keith Boykin (@keithboykin) November 19, 2023

3.

Reminder we once cancelled a guy for misspelling “potato” https://t.co/j9fxloz1gC — TrivWorks (@TrivWorks) November 19, 2023

4.

I'm never 100% sure of anything until Donald denies it. https://t.co/XK0YYrno1v — Mrs. Betty Bowers (@BettyBowers) November 19, 2023

5.

6.

There’s no one in the world having to deny enjoying getting peed on by Russian hookers except the leader of the @GOP. https://t.co/PsWKk3PvZM — Sgt Joker (@TheSGTJoker) November 19, 2023

7.

I’m not saying Trump likes Golden Showers, but when he is President it will be added as a Marshmallow in Lucky Charms. — Mr. Newberger (@jeremynewberger) November 19, 2023

8.

I literally had forgotten about this. Again. Second or third time. How come he keeps reminding us? https://t.co/AxZGrS95DK — Keith Olbermann⌚️ (@KeithOlbermann) November 19, 2023

9.

Also Trump: Especially if she’s had asparagus for dinner! Am I right?! https://t.co/gsufgtUWUs — Dr. David A. Lustig (@drdave1999) November 19, 2023

10.

When you open Twitter and see that Golden Showers is trending pic.twitter.com/Vmurn7q4Rr — HalloweenYear-Round (@HalloweenYrRnd) November 19, 2023

11.

People actually stand in line to listen to this shit? — Alex Cole (@acnewsitics) November 18, 2023

12.

So it's okay for Trump to talk about golden showers and sex workers at his public rallies as a Presidential candidate, but it's not okay for drag queens to read story books to kids in libraries? Get in the bin. https://t.co/2JxyFdozbP — Sam Connor (@criprights) November 19, 2023

13.

Here’s Assface once again denying that he got “golden showers” from Russian hookers. Since he’s so fond of bringing it up, his denials must be as real as his “hair,” his “healthcare plan,” or his guarantee that Mexico would pay for his busted-ass wall. pic.twitter.com/ycFizlqEEs — Scary Larry ✊ (@aintscarylarry) November 19, 2023

14.

I wanna be the leader of the free world again, now let’s talk about pee. https://t.co/3xF8U9OGXI — Lorenna “bipolarlioness” Cleary (@Brodie_Dog) November 19, 2023

15.

FDR: "The only thing we have to fear is fear itself." JFK: "Ask not what your country can do for you. Ask what you can do for your country." DJT: "I'm not into golden showers." — Middle Age Riot (@middleageriot) November 19, 2023

His choice of words was interesting. Mrs. Betty Bowers made an important point.

"I thought [reports of Donald being with Russian sex workers] would be a big problem. I was going to have a rough night. But that one, [Melania] was very good on." The "that one" makes me wonder about all the other times. — Mrs. Betty Bowers (@BettyBowers) November 18, 2023

