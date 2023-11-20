US

Donald Trump reminded fans of that NSFW Russian ‘golden showers’ rumour at a rally – as you do

Oonagh Keating. Updated November 20th, 2023

Back in 2016, a former British Intelligence officer named Christopher Steele compiled a dossier detailing Donald Trump‘s alleged connections in Russia.

He included details of a rumour that the – at that time – Presidential hopeful had hired prostitutes to urinate on a bed in the Moscow Ritz-Carlton which had previously been slept in by the Obamas.

Trump has consistently denied the allegations and, despite claims that the incident was filnmed, no footage has ever been verified. He has, however, brought up the topic several times, including at a campaign rally in Iowa.

“You think that was good that night to go up and tell my wife ‘It’s not true darling, I love you very much, it’s not true.’?”

“Actually, that one she didn’t believe because she said, ‘he’s a germophobe, he’s not into that, you know.’ He’s not into ‘golden showers’ as they say.”

It simply put the accusations back into the Twitter consciousness.

1.

2.

3.

4.

5.

6.

7.

8.

9.

10.

11.

12.

13.

14.

15.

His choice of words was interesting. Mrs. Betty Bowers made an important point.

READ MORE

The fabulous moment a reporter asked Donald Trump if he regrets all his lies – 5 favourite responses

Source Acyn Image Screengrab