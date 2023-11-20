Celebrity

Nigel Farage’s I’m A Celeb debut sent Christoph Waltz’s blistering Brexit takedown viral again and it’s just fabulous

Poke Staff. Updated November 20th, 2023

Nigel Farage has made his much discussed debut on I”m A Celebrity Get Me Out of Here!, prompting ridicule from Ant and Dec and much gnashing of teeth from GB News types over the unfortunate viewing figures.

But we’re not here for more Farage – thank goodness for that – but for the fabulous, Oscar winning actor Christoph Waltz, who was asked about Farage (and Brexit) back in the day, and his magnificently brutal verdict deserves an award all of its own.

Bravo!

Source @MarieAnnUK @brexit_sham