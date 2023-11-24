Celebrity

People are trying to work out where Lionel Messi’s bodyguard appears from and it’s melting brains everywhere

John Plunkett. Updated November 24th, 2023

Not often we feature Lionel Messi on these pages but it’s not often this happens either.

It’s a clip of the great man meeting fans which is all entirely normal, obviously. But the thing to look out for is his bodyguard and, specifically, where exactly does he appear from?

Because the more we watch it, the more we’re beginning to believe in the supernatural.

Seriously everyone. WHERE?

The clip’s gone wildly viral on Twitter and here are just a few of our favourite replies.

Source @TheEuropeanLad