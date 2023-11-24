People are trying to work out where Lionel Messi’s bodyguard appears from and it’s melting brains everywhere

Celebrity

Not often we feature Lionel Messi on these pages but it’s not often this happens either.

It’s a clip of the great man meeting fans which is all entirely normal, obviously. But the thing to look out for is his bodyguard and, specifically, where exactly does he appear from?

Because the more we watch it, the more we’re beginning to believe in the supernatural.

How did Messi’s bodyguard just spawn out of nowhere pic.twitter.com/AKMPxhIPcR — (@TheEuropeanLad) November 23, 2023

Seriously everyone. WHERE?

The clip’s gone wildly viral on Twitter and here are just a few of our favourite replies.

I watched this 5 times and I still don’t see where he came from — R  (@Lionel30i) November 23, 2023

Looks like he literally teleported. Was no where in the frame earlier.. ‍♂️ — PROf (@xtra_prolifik) November 23, 2023

Messi is paying $50k a week for thanos to protect him, what do you expect pic.twitter.com/aFJkPJEIfs — LM8.D’OR (@1stlenss) November 23, 2023

Source @TheEuropeanLad