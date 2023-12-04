Dame Edna putting Boris Johnson to the sword is a fabulously entertaining watch with a devastating payoff

Celebrity

This week it will be the turn of former prime minister Boris Johnson to give evidence to the Covid inquiry, and a very fascinating, troubling, and infuriating two days it promises to be.

The Guardian has helpfully compiled a list of the key questions he is likely to face.

And we mention him because his forthcoming appearance sent this old clip from the Dame Edna Everage chat show viral again and it’s a fabulously entertaining watch with an absolutely devastating payoff.

Dame Edna knew instinctively what a shameless c*** Boris Johnson is. #BorisJohnson pic.twitter.com/xCasTTuA33 — Marie-Ann Detests Tories (@MarieAnnUK) December 4, 2023

RIP the great Barry Humphries. And here are just a few of the things people said about it over on Twitter.

Wowser! Edna got his measure… and he looks genuinely mystified at having the piss taken out of him… — Ceri Smith (@CeriSmith5) December 4, 2023

Barry Humphries skewering Johnson in a way so few have done. https://t.co/hF7uV5yNvT — Capernosity&Function (@capernosity) December 4, 2023

"And this is our future Prime Minister, cousins ". Think the joke was on us in the end — gary price-hunt (@garathome) December 4, 2023

The looks on the other guests' faces are priceless… https://t.co/LHWqxWyfkv — Michael Carlson (@Carlsonsports) December 4, 2023

"a man who refuses to learn from his mistakes …" — Jock Smith ️‍ FBPE (@Jocks008) December 4, 2023

Barry H at his total best. I was in the studio for this recording, around 2005. He annihilated Johnson, while also making a very stern prediction. https://t.co/G0dy67UDsB — ConorSheridan (@ConorSheridan81) December 4, 2023

