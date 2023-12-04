Celebrity

Dame Edna putting Boris Johnson to the sword is a fabulously entertaining watch with a devastating payoff

John Plunkett. Updated December 4th, 2023

This week it will be the turn of former prime minister Boris Johnson to give evidence to the Covid inquiry, and a very fascinating, troubling, and infuriating two days it promises to be.

The Guardian has helpfully compiled a list of the key questions he is likely to face.

And we mention him because his forthcoming appearance sent this old clip from the Dame Edna Everage chat show viral again and it’s a fabulously entertaining watch with an absolutely devastating payoff.

RIP the great Barry Humphries. And here are just a few of the things people said about it over on Twitter.

Source @MarieAnnUK