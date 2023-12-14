Videos

This viral video an ‘intern’ who incurred an enormous (and enormously unnecessary) expense is a wild ride from start to finish

John Plunkett. Updated December 14th, 2023

We remember doing work experience back in the day and our attitude could be pretty much summed up by ‘wouldn’t say boo to a goose’. And also ‘please, give me anything to do other than the filing’.

Certainly we never found ourselves in a position where we’d be responsible for buying anything, and if we had we’re pretty sure we wouldn’t have ended up in a situation like this.

It’s an intern who incurred and enormous (and enormously unnecessary) expense and the video of the company’s response – and the exchange that followed – has just gone wildly viral on Twitter.

Can it be real? We’d be tempted to suggest not, and yet if we’ve learned anything from the last few years (plot twist – we haven’t learned anything) is that it’s just too difficult to tell these days.

It prompted no end of responses as you might imagine. Here are just a few of the most popular.

To conclude …

And also …

Source @SeanOhhhh