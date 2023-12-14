This viral video an ‘intern’ who incurred an enormous (and enormously unnecessary) expense is a wild ride from start to finish
We remember doing work experience back in the day and our attitude could be pretty much summed up by ‘wouldn’t say boo to a goose’. And also ‘please, give me anything to do other than the filing’.
Certainly we never found ourselves in a position where we’d be responsible for buying anything, and if we had we’re pretty sure we wouldn’t have ended up in a situation like this.
It’s an intern who incurred and enormous (and enormously unnecessary) expense and the video of the company’s response – and the exchange that followed – has just gone wildly viral on Twitter.
Would we not fly first class? pic.twitter.com/XtSTw26Zgs
— Sean O'Neill (@SeanOhhhh) December 12, 2023
Can it be real? We’d be tempted to suggest not, and yet if we’ve learned anything from the last few years (plot twist – we haven’t learned anything) is that it’s just too difficult to tell these days.
It prompted no end of responses as you might imagine. Here are just a few of the most popular.
Balls! Give her a promotion.
— Puffy Baldy (@Bullittv8) December 12, 2023
Do they work for a clone factory?
— AngusthewarriorDonkey (@ATwarriordonkey) December 12, 2023
Oh the texts that happened right after that meeting..
— Balloonset (@Stormual) December 12, 2023
Some of those expressions were priceless
— Sean O'Neill (@SeanOhhhh) December 12, 2023
It seems it’s 4 a company retreat. Retreats are the height of workplace privilege. It’s probably a job where everything is top of the line because they ‘deserve it’ She sounds like it’s par for the course & is surprised she’s in trouble.
— Katherine (@KLDInteriors) December 12, 2023
To conclude …
Team meetings you wish you’d been at! pic.twitter.com/Sy7tAepeel
— Tim Brannigan (@tim_brannigan) December 13, 2023
And also …
This can’t be real
— martha bright (@martbright) December 12, 2023
That concern is above my pay grade, I was entertained and that's enough for me
— Sean O'Neill (@SeanOhhhh) December 12, 2023
Source @SeanOhhhh