This viral video an ‘intern’ who incurred an enormous (and enormously unnecessary) expense is a wild ride from start to finish

Videos

We remember doing work experience back in the day and our attitude could be pretty much summed up by ‘wouldn’t say boo to a goose’. And also ‘please, give me anything to do other than the filing’.

Certainly we never found ourselves in a position where we’d be responsible for buying anything, and if we had we’re pretty sure we wouldn’t have ended up in a situation like this.

It’s an intern who incurred and enormous (and enormously unnecessary) expense and the video of the company’s response – and the exchange that followed – has just gone wildly viral on Twitter.

Would we not fly first class? pic.twitter.com/XtSTw26Zgs — Sean O'Neill (@SeanOhhhh) December 12, 2023

Can it be real? We’d be tempted to suggest not, and yet if we’ve learned anything from the last few years (plot twist – we haven’t learned anything) is that it’s just too difficult to tell these days.

It prompted no end of responses as you might imagine. Here are just a few of the most popular.

Balls! Give her a promotion. — Puffy Baldy (@Bullittv8) December 12, 2023

Do they work for a clone factory? — AngusthewarriorDonkey (@ATwarriordonkey) December 12, 2023

Oh the texts that happened right after that meeting.. — Balloonset (@Stormual) December 12, 2023

Some of those expressions were priceless — Sean O'Neill (@SeanOhhhh) December 12, 2023

It seems it’s 4 a company retreat. Retreats are the height of workplace privilege. It’s probably a job where everything is top of the line because they ‘deserve it’ She sounds like it’s par for the course & is surprised she’s in trouble. — Katherine (@KLDInteriors) December 12, 2023

To conclude …

Team meetings you wish you’d been at! pic.twitter.com/Sy7tAepeel — Tim Brannigan (@tim_brannigan) December 13, 2023

And also …

This can’t be real — martha bright (@martbright) December 12, 2023

That concern is above my pay grade, I was entertained and that's enough for me — Sean O'Neill (@SeanOhhhh) December 12, 2023

Source @SeanOhhhh