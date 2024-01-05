People were sharing examples of great ‘line delivery’ and there was one clear (if unexpected) winner

Entertainment

Over on Twitter/X, Nick! asked his followers to share their favourite examples of line delivery from films and TV, sharing his own example from La La Land…

what is your favourite line delivery? pic.twitter.com/2t0nyjR7Vf — nick ! (@lovechazelle) December 14, 2023

There were many replies with clips from classic films and TV shows, featuring a lot of hugely famous actors and actresses. But in our opinion, the best example comes not from Hollywood, but from CBeebies.

Here’s what Nooruddean suggested as his favourite, and it’s hard to disagree…

Perfection! It’s from The Lunchtime Song on CBeebies (as many of you with children will already know), and she’s sayng “Scrambled eggs and soldiers”, in case you were wondering.

Others loved it too, without necessarily knowing what the line being delivered actually is. Let’s have a look at the comments.

I’ve always loved this, a real bonus to having children — david (@hoss1989) December 15, 2023

Glad I wasn’t the only one that found that hilarious — Peter White (@peterwhite100) December 16, 2023

What is she saying??? — Bang Bang, I’m a taxi driver. (@lady_manor) December 15, 2023

Why is she telling me to ‘come to London Dungeon’ — Dan Boyce (@DanJBoyce) December 15, 2023

BORIS JOHNSON DANCING — James Murray-Wood (@jamesmurraywood) December 15, 2023

My kids have been obsessed with this for over ten years. We figured out last year she’s saying “scrambled eggs and soldiers” — Paul Saunders (@thesaundi) December 15, 2023

Makes me piss every time. Been told what she says, I still disagree haha — Moving Unit (@Moving_Unit) December 15, 2023

HOWLING — Paul Anthony Jones (@paulanthjones) December 15, 2023

Heard her so many times and I have always loved that. No idea what she’s having but make it two. — Matt Gregory (@mrmattkgregory) December 15, 2023

We’ll just leave this here.

I can’t explain it but the scrambled eggs girl has the eyes of a kindly middle aged Yorkshire mum who always has the kettle on? https://t.co/MgfsWqpCnc — Emma (@plowrong) December 17, 2023

