Entertainment

People were sharing examples of great ‘line delivery’ and there was one clear (if unexpected) winner

David Harris. Updated January 5th, 2024

Over on Twitter/X, Nick! asked his followers to share their favourite examples of line delivery from films and TV, sharing his own example from La La Land

There were many replies with clips from classic films and TV shows, featuring a lot of hugely famous actors and actresses. But in our opinion, the best example comes not from Hollywood, but from CBeebies.

Here’s what Nooruddean suggested as his favourite, and it’s hard to disagree…

Perfection! It’s from The Lunchtime Song on CBeebies (as many of you with children will already know), and she’s sayng “Scrambled eggs and soldiers”, in case you were wondering.

Others loved it too, without necessarily knowing what the line being delivered actually is. Let’s have a look at the comments.

1.

2.

3.

4.

5.

6.

7.

8.

9.

We’ll just leave this here.

Source lovechazelle H/T BeardedGenius Image Screengrab