This old clip of Martin Freeman roasting Tim Lovejoy over his Ramones T-shirt just went viral and it’s a fabulously entertaining watch

There are two schools of thought about people who wear t-shirts featuring bands they don’t listen to. Some people think it’s a terrible crime which cheapens the band in question and other folk just think ‘so what?’

The following clip shows that Martin Freeman (The Office, Sherlock, loads more) is firmly in the first camp. He spots that host Tim Lovejoy is wearing a Ramones t-shirt and has a few questions… It’s an entertaining exchange with a few echoes of Alan Partridge (or David Brent) from Tim Lovejoy.

It’s from a TV programme called Tim Lovejoy and the Allstars (nope, us neither) from 2004 which went viral after it was sared by Aidan James over on Twitter.

just remembered this fantastic lovejoy exchange pic.twitter.com/gB9nJ7t7CP — Aidan James (@mcandidate) January 7, 2024

Martin Freeman is obviously a man who takes music very seriously indeed, almost as seriously as Lovejoy takes himself, you might think.

And it turns out for every person who loved Freeman for doing this, there was a (just about) equal number of people who were firmly in the Lovejoy camp.

Neither of them come out of that well. Freeman comes across like a tedious condescending music snob and Lovejoy comes over like… Well, Lovejoy. — Shakamoto (@NorthShoreFace) January 8, 2024

When he mentions his wedding pic.twitter.com/qtDElvAHO0 — Eugene (@eugeneh84) January 8, 2024

I would have to say The Best Of The Ramones — Dagger Master (@PippyShippy) January 8, 2024

For as much i dislike people wearing band shirts like this i dislike the people more who go on like Martin Freeman about people who wear band shirts — DS (@DrSprigs) January 8, 2024

Missed opportunity for Lovejoy to say “you like Shystie? Name 3 albums” — Dan (@itsgoldswags) January 8, 2024

Loverjoy was done but did well at the end. — Noel brennan (@Noelbrennan15) January 8, 2024

To be fair to Tim Lovejoy here, I always think the person trying to slag you for not knowing any of a band’s songs is as bad as wearing the T-shirt without knowing them. Trying equally as hard as each other. https://t.co/lK2NynjbOu — Laura Bradburn (@CadetesGhirl) January 8, 2024

I do love Martin Freeman for this https://t.co/aqN4V7lUFO — Caz Mc (@Caz83Mc) January 8, 2024

thank you for giving me an excuse to post this pic.twitter.com/HtxDLpUxBX — Aidan James (@mcandidate) January 8, 2024

Lovejoy. The subject of one of the most excoriating reviews of all time. And well deserved. Absolute gold https://t.co/j6ONU1aw87 — wellyousaythat© (@realarsenalism) January 7, 2024

And because we were talking Tim Lovejoy, any excuse to resist Jake Yapp’s pitch perfect impression of the great man.

