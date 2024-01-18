19 relatable ‘one minute you’re young and cool’ jokes to sum up being middle-aged

Twitter

If you’re one of those people who are still trying to convince themselves that 1980 was 20 years ago, the ‘One minute you’re young and cool’ format is probably going to make you feel seen.

There’s absolutely nothing wrong with looking at seed catalogues, wearing comfy shoes or getting an early night – but it’s not exactly rock’n’roll, is it? These people understood the assignment.

One minute you’re young and cool

then the next minute you’re in love with this pic.twitter.com/KcdRUTSRn8 — Rach (@RachaelvsWorld) January 17, 2024

One minute you’re young and cool, sneaking into a Ramones concert in your Goodwill leather jacket, and the next you’re deciding whether to buy an extra pair of Skechers Slip-Ins for yard work. — Bob Phillips (@BobTheSuit) July 1, 2023

One minute you’re young and cool the next you’re turning the volume down on the music so you can see where you’re driving — Danny! (@DannyCalderbank) July 2, 2022

One minute you're young, fun and cool and the next you're meal prepping salads for the upcoming week..

No warning. — Black Magick Woman (@Stiffster1216) January 3, 2023

One minute you’re young, cool, and edgy then all the sudden youre tucked in bed at 8pm on a sat night comparing prices of Epsom salt online because lord knows your knees ache but you also dont wanna drop that extra 75cent. #ImOld — Mike Natter, MD (@mike_natter) June 2, 2022

One minute you’re young and cool, the next, you’re hooting and hollering over dishwasher reviews on YouTube. — Clovisa Rex Reigns in Gaul (Merovingian Era) (@weezbobeez) March 21, 2023

One minute you’re young and fun and hip and cool and the next minute you are just suddenly thrilled by this.. pic.twitter.com/1vip7MW1aW — Duchess Dee for PM #FBPE #FBPR #GobshiteClub (@deelomas) March 11, 2023

One minute you’re young and cool and the next you’re in your pjs at 4pm on a Saturday about to watch grand designs with a cup of peppermint tea — evie (@whatevieedid) June 10, 2023

One minute you’re young and cool… pic.twitter.com/xZJr3QJ49o — Roy Manterfield (@MumblingNerd) June 11, 2022

