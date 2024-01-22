A Trump fan praised his hero for carrying 8 pizzas and got deeply panned – 14 funniest takedowns
Jason Miller, a senior adviser to Donald Trump, shared this heavily staged clip of the former President and probable future jailbird doling out pizzas to firefighters.
“That’s a LOT of pizza!” pic.twitter.com/IWctktjZ3I
— Jason Miller (@JasonMillerinDC) January 14, 2024
We should be thankful he didn’t launch them across the room like the paper towels he so generously distributed to Puerto Rico in the aftermath of Hurricane Maria.
One Trump fan couldn’t wait to share his American hot take, which was this.
We thought it might be a joke, but after looking at his other tweets we regret to confirm that he was serious. Inevitably, he got thoroughly dragged.
1.
in america, they measure strength by how many pizza boxes you can carry https://t.co/P7XoB9Munm
— hasanabi (@hasanthehun) January 15, 2024
2.
LMAOOO america is so cooked mfs are pizza scaling presidents now https://t.co/u6XulPfahf
— kira (@kirawontmiss) January 15, 2024
3.
Trump supporters when he lifts the equivalent of 15 lbs https://t.co/2eRzitqsMP pic.twitter.com/TRSkpGRNT2
— AJ (@DivergentRogue) January 15, 2024
4.
Hey, you know how I’d cast my vote for leader of the free world?
You’re goddamn right, I’d base it on carrying eight pizzas. Not seven, fuck that shit.
Six, what is this, East Germany? Make America Eight Again, that’s what I say!
Where’s my gun, I want to shoot something now. https://t.co/YU8nOEKug4
— fourfoot (@fourfoot) January 15, 2024
5.
Reacher can carry around 100 pizzas, even with toppings https://t.co/ZzEAUK6DzP
— respectful huff (@alexqarbuckle) January 15, 2024
6.
The myth of “unskilled labor” https://t.co/05A1ZykibN
— DreamLeaf (@DreamLeaf5) January 14, 2024
7.
if i can carry 9 pizzas do i become a viable presidential candidate https://t.co/YFHQsoiLdQ
— raven (@fieldofsilly) January 19, 2024
8.
Welcome to North Korea folks.
MAGA is now glorifying Trump for limping, while carry pizza https://t.co/N2jIe6ul5E pic.twitter.com/L5M6Dgg8hZ
— JustVent (@JustVent6) January 15, 2024
9.
I want to see Donald Trump ride a bike. pic.twitter.com/assmcOufgy
— Gen X Dem (@ComputeBlu) January 15, 2024
10.
8 whole pizzas? Wow. That is almost like a gallon of milk. He must work out a ton. That’s it. I’m sold. He should be president.
— James Bramble (@BrambleJim) January 15, 2024
11.
president is who can carry most pizza box https://t.co/pd7srKMIpf
— Zack Bornstein (@ZackBornstein) January 15, 2024
12.
When Trump's mom needs groceries brought in he carries all of them in one trip! https://t.co/aNzwL7ckN7 pic.twitter.com/DUa8QPM600
— ⭐️☠️MoonMilk64☠️ (@MoonMilk64) January 17, 2024
13.
8 pizzas? The 75 year old female principal at my old job carried 15 pizzas from the front door to the teacher’s lounge a few years ago. And she didn’t drag her right leg the whole time like Trump.
— Jo (@JoJoFromJerz) January 15, 2024
14.
Johnny thinks pizzas are manhole covers.
— Fuckface Von Fishstick (@FfaceVonFstick) January 15, 2024
We’d bet the price of a pizza that he didn’t pay for those.
"I'm a billionaire. Here's $40 in Caesars." https://t.co/6Xc2T4msr2
— Democracy's Anger Translator (@LostMyDisguise) January 15, 2024
