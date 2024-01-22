A Trump fan praised his hero for carrying 8 pizzas and got deeply panned – 14 funniest takedowns

One Trump fan couldn’t wait to share his American hot take, which was this.

in america, they measure strength by how many pizza boxes you can carry https://t.co/P7XoB9Munm

LMAOOO america is so cooked mfs are pizza scaling presidents now https://t.co/u6XulPfahf

Trump supporters when he lifts the equivalent of 15 lbs https://t.co/2eRzitqsMP pic.twitter.com/TRSkpGRNT2

Hey, you know how I’d cast my vote for leader of the free world?

You’re goddamn right, I’d base it on carrying eight pizzas. Not seven, fuck that shit.

Six, what is this, East Germany? Make America Eight Again, that’s what I say!

Where’s my gun, I want to shoot something now. https://t.co/YU8nOEKug4

— fourfoot (@fourfoot) January 15, 2024