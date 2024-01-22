US

A Trump fan praised his hero for carrying 8 pizzas and got deeply panned – 14 funniest takedowns

Oonagh Keating. Updated January 22nd, 2024

Jason Miller, a senior adviser to Donald Trump, shared this heavily staged clip of the former President and probable future jailbird doling out pizzas to firefighters.

We should be thankful he didn’t launch them across the room like the paper towels he so generously distributed to Puerto Rico in the aftermath of Hurricane Maria.

One Trump fan couldn’t wait to share his American hot take, which was this.

Trump is carrying around 8 pizzas like it’s nothing. Biden would face plant with more than 2.

We thought it might be a joke, but after looking at his other tweets we regret to confirm that he was serious. Inevitably, he got thoroughly dragged.

1.

2.

3.

4.

5.

6.

7.

8.

9.

10.

11.

12.

13.

14.

We’d bet the price of a pizza that he didn’t pay for those.

Source @johnnymaga