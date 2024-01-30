Videos

This road rage incident takes a massively unexpected turn and it’s simply hilarious (watch to the end!)

John Plunkett. Updated January 30th, 2024

If you only watch one video on these pages today then make it this one. Seriously, make it this one!

Because nothing can prepare you (or them) for how big the dude is who gets out of this car, a road rage exchange with a massive unexpected twist.

Extraordinary scenes!

And here are just a few of the things people said about the clip.

1.

2.

3.

4.

5.

6.

Article Pages: 1 2