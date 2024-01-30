This road rage incident takes a massively unexpected turn and it’s simply hilarious (watch to the end!)

Videos

If you only watch one video on these pages today then make it this one. Seriously, make it this one!

Because nothing can prepare you (or them) for how big the dude is who gets out of this car, a road rage exchange with a massive unexpected twist.

Extraordinary scenes!

And here are just a few of the things people said about the clip.

1.

You are not gonna be prepared for how fucking big the dude that’s gets out of this car is lmao https://t.co/hskVyAd0eX — Kristi Yamaguccimane (@TheWapplehouse) January 26, 2024

2.

That family turned into 3 raccoons in a trench coat REAL fucking fast — Missy Martinez (@MissyXMartinez) January 26, 2024

3.

4.

The little brother was ready to end things differently — Jarrett Ballard Sr. (@BigJbilla) January 25, 2024

5.

6.