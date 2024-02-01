This Jeopardy contestant’s joke was already good, but the audience’s response took it to a whole new level

Entertainment

Despite the long-running gameshow’s staggering success in the US, Jeopardy has never made it in the UK and it looks like a recent ITV reboot fronted by Stephen Fry is going to go the same way.

And that’s a shame, if this moment is anything to go by, one of a number of clips that have been going wildly viral on Twitter after @James_Holzhauer asked this.

who got that one Jeopardy clip — James Holzhauer (@James_Holzhauer) January 30, 2024

And it prompted lots of fabulous responses, including this!

But we’re not here for that, we’re her for this, one contestant’s joke which was already good but the audience’s response took it to a whole new level of pleasure.

She nailed this joke and not a single laugh from that disrespectful audiencepic.twitter.com/XJ3ziSOCsx https://t.co/MEPVTDi0VA — K*rk (@krktwe3ts) January 31, 2024

Just incredible scenes.

If she said she got “8 inches on her honeymoon”, that is pretty damn funny. Is that what she said? — Jimbob (@BobishJimbob) January 31, 2024

Yes. She don’t give a shit about snow it was all a set up. Brilliant. — K*rk (@krktwe3ts) January 31, 2024

Lmao how did the audience miss that?? I’d have been crying — Katie (@LuxMeaMundiAM) February 1, 2024

the audience being silent is even funnier than the joke tbh — Whisper Evans (@WhisperEvansXO) February 1, 2024

To conclude …

They might’ve kicked me out the studio for the laugh I would’ve let out https://t.co/7mkEOUG7K6 — Val Venis (@kihaza) February 1, 2024

And this.

this would linger in my head so bad i wouldn't buzz in for a single question https://t.co/3Tmb0EnkMC — nb (@iowntwocouches) February 1, 2024

