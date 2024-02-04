“Not sure of Sainsbury’s understanding of fruit”

They added –

It was on the back of a bag for a children’s lunch meal deal in the café, so not really a product in itself. I thought it was pretty funny.

Other Reddit users agreed.

Crisps, my favourite fruit.

Degora2k

I spent way too long looking at this before realising the answers are written upside down at the bottom. Sainsbury’s have obviously lost their marbles.

StepneyEast

Some intern dozed off and forgot what the theme was, and somehow the mistake made it to an actual run of print? Jesus.

BarredBartender

Where I’m from Crisps are classed as fruit. I eat 5 bags a day and i’m super strong just like my Dad.

LiquoricePigTrotters

I got distracted by “I come in bags”.

Cautious-Yellow

Read this out to my wife who looked at me and said “Vodka?”

quicksilverjack

This feels like American schools when they allowed pizza to be classed as a vegetable!

paintingcolour51

Chips are fruit too. For your health.

Blackcherrycavendish

If crisps are fruit, I’m the healthiest person in the world.

RetroPalace

Most healthy Sainsbury’s in the Midlands.

DoctorYamask

Lammy82 had a possible explanation.

Feels like maybe the title was originally “Odd One Out” and someone decided to change it without realising the implication.

But -SaC‘s comment was much more relatable.

Oh thank fuck, I’m getting my five a day at last.

Finally, Away-Activity-461 was less concerned wth the crisps than with the banana.

How the hell are these bananas getting doctors appointments?

READ MORE