The marking of this maths homework had people bellowing into next week

David Harris. Updated January 5th, 2024

Another day, another example of maths homework marking to get you all worked up. Here’s the question and teacher’s answer as shared by Math Lady Hazel over on Twitter.

Just in case that’s tricky to see in full …

And with that post, the cat was well and truly put amongst the pigeons.

Some people saw no problem with the teacher’s marking…

But they were quickly given clarification –

Other people thought teacher was correct but for a different and perhaps more dubious reason (and it’s probably just an example of trolling) –

But it turns out that there are other ways in which the teacher could legitimately be correct and some people provided graphics to demonstrate…

So the only thing we’ve learned for certain is that maths is hard and confusing and probably not worth thinking about.