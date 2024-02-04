‘What’s something that’s painfully obvious but people will never admit?’ – 19 brutal truths

Social Media

“It could be you!” was the National Lottery slogan, until it fell under the control of a new company this week. But “It could be you, but it’s almost certainly never going to be.” was and is the truth of the matter.

Who would buy a ticket for that?

On r/AskReddit, u/Reddd-y went fishing for other things that people are kidding themselves about, and they did it with this question.

“What’s something that’s painfully obvious but people will never admit?”

These brutal truths jumped out at us. Not always safe for work.

weristjonsnow

You can do everything 100% right and be the best in the world, but sometimes it just comes down to pure chance.

johnlc29

There are a lot of ugly babies.

SlaughterDog

No one gives a crap about your wedding but you.

ksick318

You have way more in common with that homeless dude than the CEO of your company.

samefacenewaccount

Sushi is better without soy sauce and wasabi.

Esus9

kimonoko

Some people will not like you, and there’s nothing you can do about it.

llcucf80

There’s three sides to every story. Person A’s side, person B’s side and the truth.

Knot_in_my_butt

