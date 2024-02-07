Mrs Wallace’s ‘answer’ to Gregg Wallace’s hilarious Saturday routine is just magnificently done

Celebrity

There was no shortage of questions prompted by Gregg Wallace’s remarkable account of his typical Saturday routine, as shared with the Daily Telegraph on Saturday.

Catching up on Gregg Wallace’s magnificently Partridgian My Saturday. pic.twitter.com/dHmKPhHk00 — Ed Cumming (@edcumming) February 5, 2024

And one of those questions was what exactly Mrs Gregg Wallace – AKA Anne-Marie Sterling – made of it all.

So over on Twitter Michael Volpe – @NoisyMV – imagined it for us, a spoof and entirely fictional (apart from the bits we already know about, obviously) account and it was just magnificently done.

Mrs Wallace's Saturday pic.twitter.com/iyA6x90KsX — Michael Volpe OBE (@NoisyMV) February 7, 2024

And here it is again

Bravo.

Perfect.

I feel that some people responding to this haven’t read Greg Wallace’s Saturday that was actually published. His actual Saturday — KimIvory (@KimIvory) February 7, 2024

.. .: the Ggift the keeps on GGIvingg — harlequin1974 (@harlequin1974) February 7, 2024

This took me out pic.twitter.com/lTP4urJm7d — Ann Tiefer (@sisiwasabi) February 7, 2024

Outstanding — Sartorial Thug (@SartorialThug) February 7, 2024

Perfection — Moopind (@moopind) February 7, 2024

And you can find @NoisyMV here!

READ MORE

This Daily Mail piece about Gregg Wallace’s domestic routine might be even better than the Telegraph’s – 9 delicious highlights

Source @NoisyMV