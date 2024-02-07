Celebrity

Mrs Wallace’s ‘answer’ to Gregg Wallace’s hilarious Saturday routine is just magnificently done

Poke Staff. Updated February 7th, 2024

There was no shortage of questions prompted by Gregg Wallace’s remarkable account of his typical Saturday routine, as shared with the Daily Telegraph on Saturday.

And one of those questions was what exactly Mrs Gregg Wallace – AKA Anne-Marie Sterling – made of it all.

So over on Twitter Michael Volpe – @NoisyMV – imagined it for us, a spoof and entirely fictional (apart from the bits we already know about, obviously) account and it was just magnificently done.

And here it is again

Bravo.

And you can find @NoisyMV here!

Source @NoisyMV