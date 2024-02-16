25 Favourite Funny Tweets of the Week

Social Media

Welcome to our round-up of the funny stuff we’ve spotted this week on what used to be the bird app and is now a place for bots to thrive. Luckily, there are actual humans out there, too – writing great stuff like this. 1. Robbie Williams looks like George Clooney going to a fancy dress party as Morrissey. pic.twitter.com/IPRxKcrmZY — slim plimsoll (@HoarseFace) February 13, 2024

2.

Balenciaga’s social experiment to see how much people will pay for ridiculous shoes moves to the next level. pic.twitter.com/CoMpIM8d9O — kramerica industries (@hepimp) February 14, 2024

3.

Big fan of Neville's new robot sidekick on Death in Paradise. pic.twitter.com/ZOMUuMNvVy — Alasdair Beckett-King (@MisterABK) February 12, 2024

4.

Dreamworks are going really dark for the sequel pic.twitter.com/gNJHVxSBXV — Declan Cashin (@Tweet_Dec) February 11, 2024

5.

I shod the sheriff

But I did not shoe the deputy — Sarah Dempster (@Dempster2000) February 10, 2024

6.

college students when they go home for the first time all semester pic.twitter.com/xSw5yxCbi8 — Adam (@adamgreattweet) February 13, 2024

7.

Me, reading a recipe knowing full well I’m not gonna do any of that pic.twitter.com/iBK50sE6XB — Midge (@mxmclain) February 13, 2024

8.

I have a condition where if I don’t walk as fast as humanly possible wherever I go I will die. I’m like the bus in Speed. — Beth McColl (@imbethmccoll) February 14, 2024

9.

“You still in the old antiques game then mate?” pic.twitter.com/sxGHvHWDti — Mick (@nalaknip) February 14, 2024

10.

Treating my spouse this Valentine’s evening with a spiced lamb pâté en croûte, served with warm Scottish potato salad and haricot beans in a tomato jus. pic.twitter.com/oEBu6YyyJr — Douglas Cheape (@CheapeDouglas) February 14, 2024

11.

the landlord painting over a moth on my bedroom wall before I move in pic.twitter.com/cmvFehqyL3 — first name lexi (@lexishaye_) February 13, 2024

12.