25 Favourite Funny Tweets of the Week
Welcome to our round-up of the funny stuff we’ve spotted this week on what used to be the bird app and is now a place for bots to thrive. Luckily, there are actual humans out there, too – writing great stuff like this.
1.
Robbie Williams looks like George Clooney going to a fancy dress party as Morrissey. pic.twitter.com/IPRxKcrmZY
— slim plimsoll (@HoarseFace) February 13, 2024
2.
Balenciaga’s social experiment to see how much people will pay for ridiculous shoes moves to the next level. pic.twitter.com/CoMpIM8d9O
— kramerica industries (@hepimp) February 14, 2024
3.
Big fan of Neville's new robot sidekick on Death in Paradise. pic.twitter.com/ZOMUuMNvVy
— Alasdair Beckett-King (@MisterABK) February 12, 2024
4.
Dreamworks are going really dark for the sequel pic.twitter.com/gNJHVxSBXV
— Declan Cashin (@Tweet_Dec) February 11, 2024
5.
I shod the sheriff
But I did not shoe the deputy
— Sarah Dempster (@Dempster2000) February 10, 2024
6.
college students when they go home for the first time all semester pic.twitter.com/xSw5yxCbi8
— Adam (@adamgreattweet) February 13, 2024
7.
Me, reading a recipe knowing full well I’m not gonna do any of that pic.twitter.com/iBK50sE6XB
— Midge (@mxmclain) February 13, 2024
8.
I have a condition where if I don’t walk as fast as humanly possible wherever I go I will die. I’m like the bus in Speed.
— Beth McColl (@imbethmccoll) February 14, 2024
9.
“You still in the old antiques game then mate?” pic.twitter.com/sxGHvHWDti
— Mick (@nalaknip) February 14, 2024
10.
Treating my spouse this Valentine’s evening with a spiced lamb pâté en croûte, served with warm Scottish potato salad and haricot beans in a tomato jus. pic.twitter.com/oEBu6YyyJr
— Douglas Cheape (@CheapeDouglas) February 14, 2024
11.
the landlord painting over a moth on my bedroom wall before I move in pic.twitter.com/cmvFehqyL3
— first name lexi (@lexishaye_) February 13, 2024
12.
Cillian Murphy looks like he was made to dress like this to see off the threat of Barry Keoghan and resents it pic.twitter.com/ZFuE8xXQSg
— Nooruddean (@BeardedGenius) February 13, 2024