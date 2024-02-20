Bryce Dallas Howard shared her struggle to get her big break and the entire internet bellowed the same thing

Celebrity

It’s not easy getting your big break as an actor – just ask Bryce Dallas Howard, who shared the moving story of how many auditions it took her in this discussion with Marie Forleo.

The Hollywood actress, star of Jurassic World, Matthew Vaughn’s latest, Argylle, and our favourite Black Mirror episode Nosedive, described the industry as ‘crazy, unwieldy [and] uncertain’ and highlighted just how long the odds are of a successful audition.

YOUR DAD IS RON HOWARD pic.twitter.com/chowVbg5HO — Snow Dan: The Return (@StolenDans) February 18, 2024

To which pretty much the entire internet belowed the same thing.

YOUR FIRST FOUR CREDITS ARE YOUR DAD'S MOVIES pic.twitter.com/x9cs532b5s — Snow Dan: The Return (@StolenDans) February 18, 2024

This interview actually suggests that breaking into Hollywood as a second-generation actor is often much harder than people think. — Benjamin Ryan (@benryanwriter) February 18, 2024

Started off on 3rd base, and had a safety net. — Sharpe (@rms95th) February 18, 2024

To conclude …

Celebrity brain is so fascinating https://t.co/QhHX6eOqAx — amanda (@jailedamanda) February 18, 2024

Only one question remained.

If most actors quit long before 48 auditions, how could the average possibly be 64? — David Nelson (@davidnelson313) February 19, 2024

