The ‘insurance note’ this person sends in their expensive Amazon purchases is very funny and next-level genius

The phrase ‘life hack’ is obviously overused and when we say overused we mean using it in any context, ever.

And yet if ever we were tempted to use it then it would surely be for this, an ‘insurance note’ this person sends whenever they buy anything expensive on Amazon.

Because it’s very funny and next level genius.

whenever i buy something expensive on amazon i write a fake gift note so that if someone steals my package they'll feel guilty about it and return it pic.twitter.com/3SqsTzeC5h — Eli (@rats7) February 17, 2024

And here it is again, just in case that’s tricky to see.

It prompted a ‘real meeting of minds’ in the replies, said @ShiningerDeacon.

And here are some of our other favourite responses.

This is genius — Camilla✨ (@SpicyCammy) February 18, 2024

It’s not sad enough for the tough guys around me — Cigs (@UsingCigarettes) February 17, 2024

i was already getting emotional from the note then i read your caption — naomi ✨ (@iamnaaomixx) February 18, 2024

And just in case, like this person, you were wondering …

is that a Dutch oven — paxtank (@paxtank) February 17, 2024

nah it was a bunch of these (impulse purchase) pic.twitter.com/GgDgggRcuM — Eli (@rats7) February 18, 2024

His nephew will love them!

