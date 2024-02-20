Weird World

The ‘insurance note’ this person sends in their expensive Amazon purchases is very funny and next-level genius

Updated February 20th, 2024

The phrase ‘life hack’ is obviously overused and when we say overused we mean using it in any context, ever.

And yet if ever we were tempted to use it then it would surely be for this, an ‘insurance note’ this person sends whenever they buy anything expensive on Amazon.

Because it’s very funny and next level genius.

And here it is again, just in case that’s tricky to see.

It prompted a ‘real meeting of minds’ in the replies, said @ShiningerDeacon.

And here are some of our other favourite responses.

And just in case, like this person, you were wondering …

His nephew will love them!

