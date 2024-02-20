Celebrity

People loved Sydney Sweeney’s response to a dietician who ‘helped her land her dream role’

Poke Staff. Updated February 20th, 2024

Leading contender for comeback of the week is surely this.

It’s actress Sydney Sweeney – you may know her from shows such as Euphoria or The White Lotus – who took time out to respond to the ‘dietician’ who apparently helped her get her dream role with 5 easy food swaps. Nice!

Except.

Eat that! Never thought we’d relate so much to Sydney Sweeney. Sid James, maybe …

It went viral after it was shared by @luvu2golka with whom we can surely all agree.

Amen to that.

To conclude …

Source @luvu2golka