People loved Sydney Sweeney’s response to a dietician who ‘helped her land her dream role’
Leading contender for comeback of the week is surely this.
It’s actress Sydney Sweeney – you may know her from shows such as Euphoria or The White Lotus – who took time out to respond to the ‘dietician’ who apparently helped her get her dream role with 5 easy food swaps. Nice!
Except.
Eat that! Never thought we’d relate so much to Sydney Sweeney. Sid James, maybe …
It went viral after it was shared by @luvu2golka with whom we can surely all agree.
i need more celebs to start calling out these liars trying to sell diet plans and courses using their names pic.twitter.com/TykoRhw9Sd
— ✨amanda✨ (@luvu2golka) February 19, 2024
Amen to that.
worst selfie camera hold i’ve ever seen pic.twitter.com/2gHSPsuvcO
— Beste Scene ️ (@bestescenems) February 19, 2024
Why did it take me five minutes to figure out this was her arm and hand pic.twitter.com/GNlOk8MljY
— Empress Atlantis (@empressatlantis) February 19, 2024
Gagged her
— pana (@xxseasighs) February 19, 2024
OMG Sydney Sweeney, you only speak truths.
— Sydney Sweeney fans (@SSydneyBest) February 19, 2024
Kraft Mac n Cheese is indeed for life
— Dave G ✌ (@sayten89) February 19, 2024
To conclude …
So glad Sydney Sweeney called her out. pic.twitter.com/zUFpCxXXzW https://t.co/sbheOhu0Ku
— Sydney Sweeney Updates (@sydneysupdate) February 19, 2024
Source @luvu2golka