This video of an Irish family turning their dad into a human spacehopper is today’s must-watch

Most of us, when faced with boredom, turn to conventional solutions. Maybe go on a Netflix binge, read a book or indulge in a few hours of pointless doom-scrolling on our phones or tablets.

Happily, some people combat boredom in more creative ways. Like the family in this video, shared by Níal Ó Fionnagáin on Twitter/X. They decided against a game of Monopoly and instead thought it would be better to inflate their dad inside a huge balloon with the aid of a leaf blower. As you do.

The video has everything, and you simply must hang around until the end. You can follow the family on TikTok for more amazing japes right here: @tadhgfleming.

Amazing. There should be awards for this kind of thing. Others agreed.

that's just fooking hilarious — Miss Dribs (@ViewFromItaly) February 19, 2024

Tears laughing at this absolutely hilarious boing boing boing — Wullie G (@Wullie_Gee) February 19, 2024

WTF?!! Why? But more, please! — Notify The Dog's Next Of Kin (@dog85569) February 19, 2024

Oh my goodness! This has given me the best laugh!!

https://t.co/21kY0gMtIq — Nic IlleMhoire (@nicillemhoire) February 19, 2024

Don’t drink the tap water in Kerry. https://t.co/koZBzMfsrd — Niecy O'Keeffe (@NiecyOKeeffe) February 19, 2024

Possibly the greatest thing I have ever seen in my life https://t.co/tsWVhvd8XV — Paul B Lyons. (@plyons45) February 19, 2024

I have no idea what's going on here but I can't breathe for laughing!! https://t.co/jUkTZNFreJ — Suz Jamieson == (@SuzJamieson) February 19, 2024

Makes me even more proud to be Irish. https://t.co/NzLvMP4HYg — There Must And Shall Be Aspirin (@boscobel19751) February 19, 2024

Absolutely need this today. Sound up, please. Outstanding. Well done to everyone involved. https://t.co/5xXwsG3nPF — The All New Dom Show (@TheNewDomShow) February 19, 2024

Their peerless commitment to realising this nonsense should be a lesson to us all. https://t.co/4BRmm1VgUP — Proinsias Ó (@misery_kippers) February 19, 2024

This might be the best thing I've ever seen on t'internet https://t.co/XCyXL4yJEd — Helen Blaby (@blabers) February 19, 2024

Aviemore spoke for many with this comment.

This is just one of the funniest thing ever! https://t.co/rVxseIi7TC — Aviemore (@Fyrishsunset) February 19, 2024

Source Tadhg Fleming H/T Níal Ó Fionnagáin Image Screengrab