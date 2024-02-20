Videos

This video of an Irish family turning their dad into a human spacehopper is today’s must-watch

David Harris. Updated February 20th, 2024

Most of us, when faced with boredom, turn to conventional solutions. Maybe go on a Netflix binge, read a book or indulge in a few hours of pointless doom-scrolling on our phones or tablets.

Happily, some people combat boredom in more creative ways. Like the family in this video, shared by Níal Ó Fionnagáin on Twitter/X. They decided against a game of Monopoly and instead thought it would be better to inflate their dad inside a huge balloon with the aid of a leaf blower. As you do.

The video has everything, and you simply must hang around until the end. You can follow the family on TikTok for more amazing japes right here: @tadhgfleming.

Amazing. There should be awards for this kind of thing. Others agreed.

Aviemore spoke for many with this comment.

Source Tadhg Fleming H/T Níal Ó Fionnagáin Image Screengrab