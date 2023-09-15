Weird World

The Irish TV news ‘meteor on the beach’ clarification was even better than the original report

John Plunkett. Updated September 15th, 2023

You may very well already have seen the story carried by Irish TV about a ‘cosmic event’ that may – or may not – have opened up a hole in the sand on the beach.

And if you’re thinking that it looks like the sort of hole dug out by a couple of blokes with spades, that’s because it was dug out by a couple of blokes with spades.

And it prompted no shortage of reaction as you might imagine, but we mention it again because the same TV news channel just offered up a clarification of sorts, and it’s even better than the original report.

Just goes to show that one person’s mystery is another person’s bleedin’ obvious.

And this.

And also this.

Source @VirginMediaNews