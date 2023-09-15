The Irish TV news ‘meteor on the beach’ clarification was even better than the original report
You may very well already have seen the story carried by Irish TV about a ‘cosmic event’ that may – or may not – have opened up a hole in the sand on the beach.
And if you’re thinking that it looks like the sort of hole dug out by a couple of blokes with spades, that’s because it was dug out by a couple of blokes with spades.
A bloke in Ireland dug a hole on the beach with a kids spade and the news are reporting on it as a ‘cosmic event’ pic.twitter.com/OI95Jm5U5u
— george (@StokeyyG2) September 14, 2023
And it prompted no shortage of reaction as you might imagine, but we mention it again because the same TV news channel just offered up a clarification of sorts, and it’s even better than the original report.
Meteorite mystery solved!
The mystery of the hole on a north Dublin beach has apparently been solved – denting the hopes of a local space enthusiast, who had hoped it was the site of a meteor strike.#VMNews pic.twitter.com/zhqKbhzvNY
— Virgin Media News (@VirginMediaNews) September 14, 2023
Just goes to show that one person’s mystery is another person’s bleedin’ obvious.
This story fills me with such joy. https://t.co/VBx3j4DI0k
— Tom Jamieson (@jamiesont) September 15, 2023
Gotta love Dave. Unperturbed, he's off checking the rock despite the hard evidence against his theory.
— WokeyLeaks (@realWokeyLeaks) September 14, 2023
He'll never live it down pic.twitter.com/iRgc4mGHSK
— Eoin Madigan (@TCLtranslations) September 14, 2023
Not the outcome Dave had hoped for but at least it's given people a laugh all the same! https://t.co/5IqdfBLpUJ
— Hannah Murphy (@Hanelizaa) September 14, 2023
Love how Dave is not giving up..a fighter to the end.
— Michael Buckley (@michaelbuck1990) September 14, 2023
What if, and hear me out here, a meteor fell directly into the already dug hole? Have you considered that?
— sharkastic (@sharkastic) September 14, 2023
— Dan Russell (@dan_jrussell) September 14, 2023
And this.
What a reaction
An "and finally" is supposed to give a bit of light relief after usually quite heavy news bulletins. Be glad of the laugh and don't take it too seriously https://t.co/5IqdfBLXKh
— Hannah Murphy (@Hanelizaa) September 14, 2023
And also this.
I love this country https://t.co/lRVPLcDpUe
— Michael Fry (@BigDirtyFry) September 14, 2023
Source @VirginMediaNews