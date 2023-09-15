The Irish TV news ‘meteor on the beach’ clarification was even better than the original report

Weird World

You may very well already have seen the story carried by Irish TV about a ‘cosmic event’ that may – or may not – have opened up a hole in the sand on the beach.

And if you’re thinking that it looks like the sort of hole dug out by a couple of blokes with spades, that’s because it was dug out by a couple of blokes with spades.

A bloke in Ireland dug a hole on the beach with a kids spade and the news are reporting on it as a ‘cosmic event’ pic.twitter.com/OI95Jm5U5u — george (@StokeyyG2) September 14, 2023

And it prompted no shortage of reaction as you might imagine, but we mention it again because the same TV news channel just offered up a clarification of sorts, and it’s even better than the original report.

Meteorite mystery solved! The mystery of the hole on a north Dublin beach has apparently been solved – denting the hopes of a local space enthusiast, who had hoped it was the site of a meteor strike.#VMNews pic.twitter.com/zhqKbhzvNY — Virgin Media News (@VirginMediaNews) September 14, 2023

Just goes to show that one person’s mystery is another person’s bleedin’ obvious.

This story fills me with such joy. https://t.co/VBx3j4DI0k — Tom Jamieson (@jamiesont) September 15, 2023

Gotta love Dave. Unperturbed, he's off checking the rock despite the hard evidence against his theory. — WokeyLeaks (@realWokeyLeaks) September 14, 2023

He'll never live it down pic.twitter.com/iRgc4mGHSK — Eoin Madigan (@TCLtranslations) September 14, 2023

Not the outcome Dave had hoped for but at least it's given people a laugh all the same! https://t.co/5IqdfBLpUJ — Hannah Murphy (@Hanelizaa) September 14, 2023

Love how Dave is not giving up..a fighter to the end. — Michael Buckley (@michaelbuck1990) September 14, 2023

What if, and hear me out here, a meteor fell directly into the already dug hole? Have you considered that? — sharkastic (@sharkastic) September 14, 2023

And this.

What a reaction An "and finally" is supposed to give a bit of light relief after usually quite heavy news bulletins. Be glad of the laugh and don't take it too seriously https://t.co/5IqdfBLXKh — Hannah Murphy (@Hanelizaa) September 14, 2023

And also this.

I love this country https://t.co/lRVPLcDpUe — Michael Fry (@BigDirtyFry) September 14, 2023

