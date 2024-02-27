MAGA cultists were outraged at these ‘Biden’ quotes – until they found out Trump said them

US donald trump

If you ever find anyone saying that MAGA isn’t a cult – not a typo – show them this clip from the Jimmy Kimmel Live! show.

This is funny and disturbing at the same time.pic.twitter.com/3Zy3sEibiB — Republicans against Trump (@RpsAgainstTrump) February 25, 2024

“Alexa! Show me cognitive dissonance.”

Here’s what people who haven’t drunk the orange Kool-Aid thought of it.

1.

This is incredible: When trump supporters were told that Joe Biden did something trump actually did, they denounced him. When told it was actually trump who did it, they immediately made excuses. Jimmy Kimmel is BRILLIANT. pic.twitter.com/UJ8LW3Ib2a — BrooklynDad_Defiant!☮️ (@mmpadellan) February 26, 2024

2.

I often say that MAGAT's are low information voters so fully baked for Trump that they will not be moved. This is a hysterical way of showing that. IF LIKE ME YOU BELIEVE IN A DIFFERENT VERSION OF AMERICA WHERE FACTS AGAIN MATTER AND WITH DEMOCRACY INTACT YOU BETTER VOTE!!! https://t.co/pDYFu6BATu — Fred Guttenberg (@fred_guttenberg) February 25, 2024

3.

I realize this is a "comedy" bit, but it truly isn't. It is reality. MAGAts will twist themselves into knots justifying their Orange Jesus. https://t.co/I7He8Fqqjm — Jeff – US ex-pat in Lisbon (@PEMdocResists) February 25, 2024

4.

This makes my head hurt, @jimmykimmel. But please do more of this. https://t.co/zhWcRUIOhj — George Conway (@gtconway3d) February 25, 2024

5.

I really hope those are paid actors — diego (@Dieggo) February 25, 2024

6.

7.

I thought that everybody knew that it was trump who said all of those things. I guess FOX didn't air those comments. — #NoResponsibilityAtAll (@lolas_hooman) February 25, 2024

8.

The MAGA delusion on full display. https://t.co/S3Hg9HKNhK — geddonmikie (@geddonmikie) February 25, 2024

9.

Hey…want to see ‘motivated reasoning’ in action in real-time? We can challenge misinformation, but this – when people so need to feel like ‘good people’ while doing something no reasonable person could see as good – is why we may be doomed to more politicians like Trump. https://t.co/97bMghq3AD — John Amaechi OBE (@JohnAmaechi) February 26, 2024

It reminded us a little of this brilliant Good Liars hook and reel.

There’s a lot of talk about banning books in schools, but we were surprised these republicans wanted to ban the Bible. pic.twitter.com/gq4b89x2PO — The Good Liars (@TheGoodLiars) February 1, 2022

READ MORE

A Trump fan praised his hero for carrying 8 pizzas and got deeply panned – 14 funniest takedowns

H/T Republicans Against Trump Image Screengrab