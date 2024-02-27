US donald trump

MAGA cultists were outraged at these ‘Biden’ quotes – until they found out Trump said them

Oonagh Keating. Updated February 27th, 2024

If you ever find anyone saying that MAGA isn’t a cult – not a typo – show them this clip from the Jimmy Kimmel Live! show.

“Alexa! Show me cognitive dissonance.”

Here’s what people who haven’t drunk the orange Kool-Aid thought of it.

It reminded us a little of this brilliant Good Liars hook and reel.

